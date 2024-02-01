Sheffield Wednesday would have felt encouraged by a 0-0 draw at Hillsborough last night versus Watford, but the Owls are still in desperate need of a deadly striker to lead the line.

With Danny Rohl's men quiet recently in the transfer window, after signing the likes of Ike Ugbo and James Beadle early on in loan deals, the South Yorkshire club could well become busy again today as last-ditch deals are frantically finalised.

In particular, Wednesday look set to go after one clinical attacker to improve their chances of surviving in the Championship.

Wednesday's search for a striker

According to Fabrizio Romano, a deal could well be back on the table for Orlando City striker Duncan McGuire who looked set to join fellow second-tier club Blackburn Rovers over the Owls.

Yet, in a last-minute change of events, that deal collapsed with those at Wednesday now swooping back in to land the potent American forward before the window officially slams shut later today.

Wednesday are now in talks over a deal, according to Romano, the Owls hopeful that McGuire can slot into the weak Wednesday attack effortlessly with Djeidi Gassama potentially forming a feared duo up top with the current Orlando man.

Why Gassama would benefit McGuire

Gassama shone in Wednesday's stalemate with Watford last night, twisting and turning defenders for fun with no striker present feeding off of the ex-Paris St.Germain winger's weaving runs forward to then fire home.

Completing four successful dribble attempts in total, alongside notching up two key passes as a thorn in the Watford side, Ugbo as the lone striker was just a bystander to Gassama's constant inventiveness and never really looked threatening in the contest.

Gassama's numbers v Watford Minutes played 90 Touches 55 Shots on goal 3 Key passes 2 Successful dribble attempts 4/10 Duels won 12/23 Stats by Sofascore

The Chelsea loanee accumulated a dire 22 touches of the ball, hitting the woodwork once with a rare effort on goal a slight highlight before being hauled off by Rohl late into the second 45 minutes.

Adding McGuire to the striker ranks in South Yorkshire could well see Gassama become an assist king in contrast, rather than letting his forays forward go to waste currently, the American transfer target an instinctive finisher in the MLS.

Scoring 15 times from 37 appearances to date with Orlando, McGuire would blow his Owls competition out of the water on his arrival to the Championship club with those deadly goalscoring statistics.

Young Wednesday hotshot Bailey Cadamarteri pales in comparison with just three goals managed this season after breaking into the first team picture under Rohl, whilst Owls' top-scorer Anthony Musaba only has five next to his name from down the right wing.

Described as being a "lethal" forward player by Orlando manager Oscar Pareja at the height of his goalscoring powers last year, McGuire will hope a move to the Owls goes smoothly today to push himself even more in the cut and thrust of a Championship relegation battle away from home comforts.

Gassama would no doubt be delighted to see McGuire come in through the door this deadline day too, as Wednesday look to significantly bolster up top to stave off the dreaded second-tier drop-zone.