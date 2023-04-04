Sheffield Wednesday defender Liam Palmer wants to stay put at the club beyond this summer, according to an update from reliable journalist Alex Miller.

Is Palmer having a good season?

The Owls have had an excellent season overall, although their current stuttering form is threatening to see them fall short at the final hurdle. Darren Moore's side haven't won any of their last five games in League One, going from having a comfortable lead at the top of the table to now potentially missing out on automatic promotion.

There have still been numerous excellent performers for Wednesday throughout the campaign, however, and Palmer has arguably been one of the standouts, proving to be effective as both a right wing-back and a centre-back. The Scot has started 36 league games this season, scoring four goals for good measure, and his experience is going to be vital between now and the final game, whether that be in the regular season or the play-offs.

However, Palmer's current Owls deal expires at the end of the current campaign, and as of now, he hasn't signed an extension. A key update has now been delivered regarding the 31-year-old's future at Hillsborough.

Will Palmer sign a new Owls deal?

Taking to Twitter, Miller said that Palmer intends to sign a new deal before he is out of contract, although it isn't necessarily close to being agreed currently:

"Liam Palmer is one of several Wednesday players whose future beyond this summer is not yet confirmed. He wants to stick around, but right now his focus is elsewhere."

It is arguably vital that the Owls tie Palmer down to an extension in the coming months, with the eight-cap Scotland international someone who remains an important player moving forward. His aforementioned versatility can be priceless at times, and he is a safe pair of hands wherever he plays, averaging 1.5 tackles and 1.3 clearances per game in League One this season.

At 31, he potentially still has plenty to offer the Owls, so extending his stay at Hillsborough for a while longer makes complete sense, ahead of what is hopefully a spell back in the Championship next season, assuming Wednesday can get over their current slump.

Judging by Miller's claim, the fact Palmer's focus is elsewhere suggests he also has a superb mentality as the League One run-in continues. Indeed, stating his intentions to stay in South Yorkshire allows him and the club to deal with the more immediate matter at hand, which is a return to the second tier.