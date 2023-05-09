Sheffield Wednesday defender Reece James could be fit for his side's League One playoff semi-final clash with Peterborough on Friday night, according to reliable journalist Alex Miller.

When are Sheff Wed playing Peterborough?

The Owls finished their league campaign with a 1-0 win at home to Derby County on Sunday, ensuring they finish the season with 96 points. In many other years, it would have been enough to seal automatic promotion to the Championship, but cruelly, both Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town managed to be that little bit better in the end, pipping them in the process.

It means Darren Moore's side now have to face the nerve-shredding experience of the playoffs for a second year running, having been defeated by Sunderland last time around. Coming up against them there are Peterborough United, who managed to sneak into sixth place at the expense of Derby on the final day.

It is sure to be a big test of Wednesday's resolve, even though they will head into the two-legged tie as favourites, but their injury woes do appear to be easing, following the return of Josh Windass, in particular. Another player who has been out recently is James, but a positive update has emerged regarding the 29-year-old.

Is James fit for the game?

Taking to Twitter, The Star's Miller discussed Wednesday's improving injury situation, suggesting that James could feature on Friday:

"The biggest sigh of relief yesterday? An injury-free last day. Better still, the likes of Windass and Hunt were able to step back in and get minutes in the tank. The next one to creep into play-off contention is James."

This is a big boost for Wednesday, with James not necessarily one of the first names on Moore's team sheet, but someone who brings experience and versatility to the side. He has made 22 starts in the league this season, proving to be adept in either defensive or midfield roles, and he has been called "excellent" by his manager, who has also lauded his "wonderful versatility".

It would be a surprise if the Englishman went straight into the Owls' starting lineup for Friday's trip to Peterborough, but simply having him as an option off the substitutes' bench is huge, with his experience in managing the game potentially key if Moore's men are winning in the second half, or if a calm head is needed when they are chasing a goal.