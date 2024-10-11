Sheffield Wednesday are "looking to hand a new contract" to an Owls "animal" who has become a key player under Danny Rohl, according to an update from reliable journalist Joe Crann.

Sheffield Wednesday overcome poor run

The Owls felt on top of the world when they thumped Plymouth Argyle 4-0 at Hillsborough on the opening weekend of the Championship season, suggesting that a potentially glorious campaign lay ahead after surviving by the skin of their teeth last term.

However, Rohl's side suffered a huge reality check in the weeks that followed, consistently losing matches and finding themselves down towards the bottom of the table. There were even some doubts creeping in about the manager, who had shone so much until that point, but Wednesday have now got through their dip in form.

The Owls have picked up seven points from their last three Championship outings, starting with a thrilling 3-2 victory at home to West Brom, with the Baggies top of the table going into that match.

A solid goalless draw away to Bristol City was followed up by a last-gasp 2-1 triumph at Coventry City last time around, as Wednesday jumped to 15th place in the table. It remains to be seen how high they can finish this season, but the top half should be the aim, rather than worrying about another relegation battle.

Sheffield Wednesday want new deal for "animal"

According to the reliable on Crann on X, Sheffield Wednesday want to give Akin Famewo a new contract at Hillsborough, with his current deal expiring at the end of this season:

This is a no-brainer for the Owls, with the £7,300-a-week Famewo becoming an integral member of the defence, starting five Championship matches so far this season.

He has averaged 3.6 clearances and 3.2 interceptions per game in the competition in that time, which is a higher tally than any of his teammates, and former Wednesday manager Xisco Munoz once said of him:

"I don’t really see him as a left-back or not, but he is an animal. He was our best player in the duels. He is strong, he plays forward, he understands the situations, and he is one of the guys who is closest to what the Championship demands."

At 25, Famewo is at a great point in his career, picking up plenty of experience but still likely having his peak years ahead of him, and the hope is that he sees his future with the Owls, rather than wanting to move elsewhere on a free transfer in 2025.

Seeing the centre-back sign an extension would be a massive boost for Rohl, tying down one of his most important defenders for the foreseeable future.