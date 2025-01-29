Sheffield Wednesday have now submitted a loan offer for a "fantastic" Premier League defender, with his club open to letting him leave before the February 3rd deadline, according to a report.

Owls pushing for the play-offs

After avoiding relegation from the Championship by just three points last season, Wednesday have really kicked on this term, sitting three points adrift of the play-offs with just one game left to play before the end of the winter transfer window.

It has been a relatively quiet window for the Owls up to this point, but they will be pleased to have re-signed Southampton's Shea Charles on loan, after striking a new agreement with the Premier League strugglers.

With less than a week to go before the deadline, Danny Rohl is now looking at making some more additions to his squad, and the manager is particularly keen on strengthening his defence. Reliable reporter Joe Crann has reported Vissel Kobe left-back Ryo Hatsuse has impressed Rohl, and there is now a desire to bring the Japanese defender to Hillsborough before the deadline.

Wednesday are yet to make a formal move for Hatsuse, whose contract expires this weekend, but The Star reports they have now made a bid to sign Ipswich Town's Harry Clarke on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The Owls face a lot of competition for Clarke's signature, however, with a number of other Championship clubs said to be in the race. Although the right-back was a key player for Ipswich in their promotion to the Premier League last season, they are willing to sanction his departure to the right Championship club.

But it appears the Owls were too late with their bid, as Sheffield United have now won the race (Updated Jan 29, 12:30) with the player undergoing a medical at Bramall Lane on Wednesday afternoon.

Clarke was a great option for Rohl

In the coming weeks, the Ipswich man could have deputised for Dominic Iorfa at centre-back, before challenging for a spot at right-wing back, given that he is also capable of playing slightly further forward.

Having experienced winning promotion with the Tractor Boys, the £25k-per-week defender could be a solid signing for the Blades and a punch in the gut for the Owls, given both sides of the city are pursuing top flight status.

Given his age, the former Arsenal man could also still improve a lot, as stated by Kieran McKenna upon first completing a move to Portman Road: "He’s got a fantastic attitude to work, to win and to try and get better.

"He’s had a good schooling in his time here and that continued when he moved to Arsenal. He's physical, he has a really good right foot and he's still got lots of room to develop."

It is promising news that Wednesday launched a formal bid for Clarke, as they will be hopefully have a shortlist of alternative targets to move quickly for in the coming days.