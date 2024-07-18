Sheffield Wednesday are now only two signings away from having a full XI at their disposal of new purchases, with nine summer buys the current amount at Hillsborough - having most recently snapped up one-time England international, Nathaniel Chalobah, on a free transfer.

That amount, you imagine, will rise between now and next month's tense deadline day too, with the Owls now very much linked with attempting to buy back Ike Ugbo on a permanent basis.

The Canada international was electric during a short but sweet loan spell last campaign, with his all-important strikes playing a huge part in Wednesday being able to keep their heads above water down the bottom of the division.

Wednesday supporters would be jubilant if the former Chelsea man was to come back and stay for good, knowing he could be partnered next to this mercurial talent as well.

Wednesday locked into battle over ex-Celtic wonderkid

According to football journalist Darren Witcoop, Wednesday are just one of a number of Championship sides interested in signing former Celtic sensation Karamoko Dembele this summer, having already made an offer to secure his services.

Derby County and Portsmouth are also interested in the current Brest attacker after he shone last season out on loan with Blackpool in the division above, with League One side Bolton Wanderers also reportedly keen to snap up the tricky forward after watching what he did to third tier defences on a regular basis.

This could be a tough battle for Wednesday to win, much like their tussle to try and come out on top to sign back Ugbo, with a whole host of suitors also sniffing around for their former loan hero.

The Owls would be laughing if they managed to pull off these two deals in quick succession, after improving their central midfield ranks with the capture of Chalobah recently, with improvements in the attacking ranks now a clear want.

What Dembele could offer Wednesday

Described as being a "unique" attacker by his now former Blackpool manager in Neil Critchley, Dembele routinely dazzled and bamboozled League One defences last campaign, with a move to the Championship now on the agenda.

The diminutive 21-year-old would pick up nine goals and 14 assists for the Tangerines away from parent club Brest, with Critchley predominantly using him as an attacking midfielder, or even down the right wing depending on the game ahead.

Dembele's Blackpool numbers (23/24) vs notable Wednesday attackers (23/24) Player Games played Goals scored Assists Dembele 47 9 14 Djeidi Gassama 37 4 3 Anthony Musaba 48 8 5 Josh Windass 28 7 2 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Dembele could find he's preferred over the likes of Josh Windass and Anthony Musaba next season, therefore, when glancing at their comparative numbers above, with the former Celtic wonderkid hungry to kick on and take the Championship by storm if he does sign on the dotted line shortly.

Ugbo would, no doubt, love to link up with the in-demand 21-year-old, after going through a purple patch of goalscoring form in South Yorkshire last season, without the added firepower of Dembele even being next to him.

The ex-Chelsea youth product would bag seven goals from 17 Wednesday appearances, including this brace against an eventually relegated Birmingham City, as the Owls - and Ugbo - found their best form at the perfect possible time.

Optimistic supporters of the South Yorkshire outfit might even be dreaming about a finish in the top half of the Championship next season based off these promising signings, having had to endure the anxiety of being near the bottom spots in the second tier all of last campaign.

Keeping Danny Rohl at the helm this summer almost felt like a new signing in itself for the Owls faithful, as the popular German boss aims to build on last season's survival act and put Wednesday firmly back on the footballing map even more.