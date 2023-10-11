Highlights Sheffield Wednesday made a disastrous start under Xisco Munoz and are now looking for a new manager to rectify the damage.

Danny Rohl is the favourite candidate for the job, despite never being a first-team manager before.

However, the Owls could also turn their attention to a coach with a 100% win rate against them.

In the summer, Sheffield Wednesday got it horribly wrong with the appointment of Xisco Munoz and are now looking to rectify the damage done by the Spaniard before it's too late.

Dejphon Chansiri relieved him of his duties after he oversaw a winless first 11 matches - the worst start in the club's history - and now the Owls are now seven points from safety at the bottom of the Championship.

One individual has seemingly emerged as the favourite to replace Munoz and that is Danny Rohl, even though the 34-year-old has never been a first-team manager before, enjoying fruitful spells as a coach at Bayern Munich and Southampton, not to mention his recent spell as assistant manager of Germany's national side.

What's the latest on Sheffield Wednesday's managerial pursuit?

A disastrous start to the campaign has left Wednesday supporters feeling deeply frustrated about their situation and it is understandable that they don't want the negotiations for a new manager to be drawn out.

Although it appears that Rohl is their number one target, journalist Joe Crann has urged fans to be patient in his latest update on social media:

"With regards to SWFC and the new manager, these things can take a bit of time and there are lots of moving parts, also plenty of discussions to be had. I know there’s been talk of it being done, but as of this morning, Danny Rohl to S6 isn’t finalised. Patience needed."

While the appointment of the German coach would be seen as ambitious given he was highly thought of during his time at Bayern and Saints, it isn't the most attractive proposition for a young manager, entering the firing line of a club in dire straits and needing a miracle to save them.

Ultimately, Rohl would bring fresh ideas to the Owls but he also comes with a huge risk attached to him having never held a managerial position of his own.

If negotiations to prise the German to S6 break down, there's another youthful manager that Wednesday should be looking at after working miracles at Birmingham City: John Eustace.

What would John Eustace bring to Sheffield Wednesday?

During his time at Birmingham, Eustace stabilised and strengthened a side that was struggling off the field amid concerns surrounding the ownership of the club.

The 42-year-old arrived at the club in July 2022, succeeding Lee Bowyer as manager and helping them finish nine points above the relegation zone, working miracles with a cash-strapped squad.

Despite showcasing his managerial expertise at the start of this campaign, Birmingham did the unthinkable by sacking Eustace with the club in sixth position. He departed the job having been the first City manager since Alex McLeish in 2008/09 to win ten points out of 12 at the start of a season

Following his sacking, the club released a statement which said they were close to hiring someone who will accomodate an attractive style of football, with that now being confirmed as England legend Wayne Rooney.

The sacking of Eustace was harsh to say the least but he gave neutrals the flavour of his capabilities in the managerial hot seat at Birmingham, the sort that Wednesday desire.

After doing an excellent job of revitalising a club that have spent the majority of the past decade scrapping towards the bottom of the Championship, the young manager has shown he can work miracles and while he isn't currently linked to the vacancy, he would be the perfect appointment for the Owls. After all, he does have a 100% win record against them...