Sheffield Wednesday are in dire straits at the bottom of the Championship, relieving Xisco Munoz from his duties as manager after taking just three points from their opening 11 matches - the worst start to a season in the club's history.

The Owls are now on the lookout for the right candidate to replace the Spaniard and their number one target, as revealed by the Star, is former Bayern Munich and Southampton assistant, Danny Rohl.

In the summer, Rohl was a close contender for the job that was eventually given to Xisco following the departure of Darren Moore and barring any hiccups, the young German coach looks likely to step into the hot seat after the international break.

With that being said, the appointment of someone who hasn't worked as a head coach before could be a risky move, especially in the Owl's current perilous position, and instead could look to bring in the experience and survival expertise of Neil Warnock to give them the best chance of staying up.

Who is in the frame to replace Xisco at Sheffield Wednesday?

According to talkSPORT, Neil Warnock would be interested in taking charge of Sheffield Wednesday after leaving his previous club Huddersfield Town last month.

The 74-year-old continued his excellent record of keeping teams up by guiding the Terriers to safety last season and now fancies doing the impossible by keeping their Yorkshire rivals in the Championship.

Any move to Hillsborough would be steeped in controversy, though, after Warnock spent eight years at Sheffield United between 1999 and 2007, guiding the Blades to the Premier League in 2006.

While the appointment of the veteran manager could leave a bitter taste in the mouth of Wednesday supporters, they would put the past behind them if Warnock managed to do the unthinkable by dragging the Owl's out of their current mess.

What is Neil Warnock's survival record as a manager?

Neil Warnock's record of eight promotions is the most in management but throughout his illustrious career, he's become famed for rescuing teams from positions of peril, hailed as a "survival specialist" by some, and as a result, could be perfect for the position that Wednesday find themselves in.

The most recent of those rescue acts came at the John Smith's stadium, taking Huddersfield from the danger of relegation in February to a position of comfort in May, describing the achievement of keeping them up as his best in management.

Warnock admitted: "There isn’t much point in asking me if this is my last job! If I can keep us up this year it would be my greatest achievement.

“Bigger than the promotions and Rotherham, because we have played all the top teams and had horrendous fixtures ahead when standing six points adrift."

That is some claim from the man who engineered the Rotherham Championship survival miracle in 2016 and has countless promotions on his CV.

But managerial colossus Warnock, who has managed over 1600 matches, would eclipse those former achievements by some distance if he drags Wednesday to safety.

Currently seven points adrift of 21st place Stoke, whoever takes to the helm will need to work miracles and at a time like this, the club can ill-afford to give the job to someone inexperienced and Rohl falls into that category, despite his previous ventures as assistant at Southampton, Bayern and RB Leipzig.

Indeed, their best chance of surviving is giving the job to Warnock and then praying he has one last trick up his sleeve to pull off his latest survival miracle.