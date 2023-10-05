Since securing promotion back to the Championship last season, to say that Sheffield Wednesday have failed to hit the ground running would be an incredible understatement. The Owls sit on just two points in 10 games, resulting in the dismissal of manager Xisco Munoz, who failed to win a single league game in charge in the club's worst ever start.

After doing so well to earn promotion through the play-offs last season, the last thing that Sheffield Wednesday will want is to plummet straight back down to League One, where instant promotion is hardly a guarantee. With that said, they must get their next appointment right, which could come in the form of a certain manager who has recently been linked.

What's the latest on Sheffield Wednesday's manager search?

Following the sacking of Munoz, Sheffield Wednesday's managerial search is on. Given that we're in the middle of a busy stage of the season, it may not be a long search, either, with those at Hillsborough likely keen to fill their vacancy over the coming weeks, and watch on in the hope that their new appointment can turn what is currently a sinking ship around. And that's where Steve Evans could come in.

According to TeamTalk, the Owls are eyeing a move for the Stevenage boss, who is now in the frame for the job due to his previous experience in relegation fights. Evans currently has Stevenage in fifth in League One, and firmly in the early race to achieve a play-off place come the end of the campaign. It remains to be seen whether Wednesday push on and entice Evans away from his post at Stevenage, but what is certain is that it would be a major blow for those at the League One club if they lost their manager.

Should Sheffield Wednesday hire Steve Evans?

If it's experience that Sheffield Wednesday want, then turning to Evans wouldn't exactly be a bad thing. The 60-year-old, who often uses a 5-3-2 formation, has seen it all in the EFL, having managed the likes of Leeds United and Gillingham, whilst also enjoying spells at Boston United in the early stages of his career, which you can see in full below, via TransferMarkt.

Steve Evans' Clubs Points Per Game Boston United 1.15 Crawley Town 1.99 Rotherham United 1.51 Leeds United 1.42 Mansfield Town 1.66 Peterborough 1.50 Gillingham 1.28 Stevenage 1.80

With that said, it's fair to say that Evans has remained consistent throughout his career, and has got even better with age, given just how successful his Stevenage stint has been so far, making Sheffield Wednesday's reported interest little surprise. He has earned plenty of praise during a lengthy career, too, including from West Ham United manager David Moyes, who previously said:

"Steve Evans and I were players at Celtic Boys’ Club – he was in a slightly older group to me, so we go back to that time. We played against each other at different times. He’s had a great record at the level he manages at, he’s done a brilliant job wherever he’s been, and he’s got Gillingham playing well in League One."