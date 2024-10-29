The future of a "fantastic" Sheffield Wednesday player now looks clearer, with the individual in question revealing talks have taken place over an extension.

The Owls have enjoyed an impressive resurgence over the past month or so, having previously experienced a terrible run of form that threatened to leave them battling down in the Championship relegation zone.

Last Friday, Wednesday picked up a priceless 2-1 victory away to struggling Portsmouth, with goals from Josh Windass and Michael Smith getting them over the line at Fratton Park, and they now sit 13th in the table.

It is still too early to tell exactly how high the Owls' ceiling is this season, but with the impressive Danny Rohl in charge, they should be dreaming big, thinking they can challenge for a place in the playoff positions, rather than look down towards the struggling clubs.

While new signings in the upcoming transfer windows will give Wednesday a better chance of future success, it is also important that they retain the services of important players, and a big update has now emerged regarding one such figure.

Speaking to The Star, Michael Smith provided an update on his Sheffield Wednesday future, admitting he is happy at the club and has spoken with his manager about a contract extension.

"I’m a Sheffield Wednesday player and I give my all for the club, that’s it. I’ve had conversations with the manager and at this moment in time he still wants me here and he wants me to be a Sheffield Wednesday player. Hopefully that will continue."

While Smith hasn't always been a key starter for the Owls this season, starting only twice in the Championship and coming off the substitutes' bench nine times, his goal against Portsmouth showed what a talented player he is.

His brilliance wasn't lost on Rohl either: "It was a fantastic goal to win it. It was an assist and then the goal. He [Smith] worked hard. It is maybe the goal of the week, it was outstanding. I am happy for him and for the team – the second half was a team performance."

While Smith's goal summed up his class, sorting his future isn't necessarily the easiest decision for Wednesday, considering he is now 33 years of age and therefore unlikely to get a new long-term deal.

The Englishman is out of contract at the end of this season, at which point he will be able to leave on a free transfer, but he still enough left in the tank to warrant a short-term extension for another year or two, should that appeal to him.

Smith would have to accept that he wouldn't be an important starter, considering Rohl has younger strikers to call upon, but retaining his services as a squad player would be more beneficial than letting him leave.