Sheffield Wednesday are monitoring Halifax Town forward Millenic Alli ahead of a potential move to League One, according to reports.

What's the latest on Alli's future?

The Owls are currently in the race to achieve promotion, ideally automatic without having to go through the play-offs, alongside some of their fellow top-performing sides in the likes of Plymouth and Ipswich Town, but this hasn’t stopped them from identifying transfer targets for the summer behind-the-scenes.

The Shaymen’s winger first arrived in West Yorkshire on a free transfer from Stockport in July 2022, but having only put pen to paper on a two-year-deal, this means that he will be out of contract at the end of next season and potentially on the move during the upcoming window should his side want to cash in.

The National League’s 23-year-old has made 60 senior appearances since the start of his career, including 27 at Halifax where his performances have been impressing and have therefore caught the eye of Darren Moore at Hillsborough.

According to Football Insider, Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town and Barnsley are all “tracking” Allí ahead of a possible approach in the summer. The Owls, the Terriers and the Tykes have already deployed scouts to assess their target live in action with chiefs from the three potential suitors having “watched” him earlier this week as they “weigh up” whether to make a move in the months ahead.

Should Sheffield Wednesday make an offer for Alli?

Alli is still very much in the early stages of his development and hasn’t yet performed any higher than National League level so it would be a huge step-up for him but he’s shown that he’s got potential and so could prove to be a fantastic player for the future of Sheffield Wednesday.

The Irishman has netted ten goals in 60 career outings, seven of which have come in 27 appearances for Halifax where he has excelled this season, as per Transfermarkt, not to mention that during Friday's 3-1 victory over Wrexham he bagged a brace and took home the man-of-the-match award.

The Owls target would also bring flexibility to Moore’s squad with his ability to play in three various positions which are out wide on both the left and right flanks, the two roles he’s predominantly equally operated in this term, alongside up top as a centre-forward, so it would well be worth taking a chance on him and giving him the opportunity to prove himself at a higher level.