Sheffield Wednesday will go into tonight's FA Cup replay with Coventry City fearing the worst, another potential hammering on their travels could be dished out after losing 4-0 to Huddersfield Town last match.

Many of the first-teamers that had started to turn their bleak fortunes around at Hillsborough this season had torrid afternoons away at the Terriers, none more so than Djeidi Gassama who struggled throughout the humbling afternoon for Danny Rohl's beleaguered men.

The time could well be right for the German manager in the Owls dug-out to assess his other attacking options away from the ex-Paris St. Germain winger, with Gassama at risk of dropping out of the lineup entirely against the Sky Blues for new recruit Ian Poveda to start.

Djeidi Gassama's season in numbers

Wednesday have struggled to score goals all season long in the Championship - netting the lowest in the league at just 22 from 30 games played - with Gassama not pulling his weight in attack to try and help the Owls become more of a terrifying team when venturing forward.

Whilst Anthony Musaba's five goals from down the opposite flank puts him top of the scoring leaderboard at Hillsborough, and even hotshot Bailey Cadamarteri has had a mini purple patch this season with three goals bagged from the lone striker role, Gassama has been lacklustre in front of the net recently.

The unpredictable 20-year-old has just one goal next to his name in second-tier action from 19 appearances, with his performance away at the John Smith's Stadium last weekend especially concerning.

Rohl wouldn't haul his £1.5k per week attacker off the pitch whatsoever though, despite the 5 foot 10 winger having a nightmare against the managerless Terriers.

The below-par Wednesday number 41 would fail to direct a single shot on target at Lee Nicholls' relatively untested net in the match, alongside losing possession 20 times.

Gassama's numbers v Huddersfield Minutes played 90 Touches 43 Shots on target 0 Accurate crosses 0/3 Successful dribble attempts 1/4 Possession lost 20x Stats by Sofascore

It wasn't a surprise to see such a scathing reaction to Gassama's performance - as well as the dismal collective display - in football journalist Joe Crann's post-match ratings therefore - Crann handing out a 4/10 rating to Gassama, who kept getting 'caught out on decision making.'

With the Sky Blues Cup replay representing a free-hit arguably away from the doom and gloom of the league, Rohl could gift Deadline Day signing Poveda an opportunity to impress with the former Manchester City youngster joining from Leeds United on loan at the final hour.

Why Poveda comes into the team

Rohl will want to see what Poveda is all about up against top-quality opposition in Mark Robins' Coventry, the 23-year-old joining the Owls ranks with a reputation for being a skilful menace in attack.

The two-time Colombia international impressed in spurts on loan at Blackpool last campaign, helping himself to three goals and two assists for the Tangerines who were relegated from the second tier that same season.

Poveda will hope lightning doesn't strike twice and he's part of another side to fall through the Championship trap-door in Wednesday, eager to kick on and impress for another new side on loan.

The 23-year-old caught the eye at youth level for City before Leeds came calling, putting in performances oozing with flair and skill regularly on top of netting six times from 37 games in the U23 ranks at the Etihad Stadium.

Adept at playing both down the right and left, Poveda could even challenge Musaba for his starting spot in the future as well.

Things haven't quite gone to plan for Poveda since making the leap to sign for Leeds - yet to actually score a goal at senior level for Daniel Farke's men - but he could well be worth taking a risk on by Rohl for tonight's FA Cup game ahead of Gassama anyway.