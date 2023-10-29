Sheffield Wednesday face a massive Championship clash this weekend, and reliable journalist Joe Crann has dropped some key injury news regarding one Owls hero.

Sheffield Wednesday injury news

Danny Rohl has had a tough start to life as Wednesday's new manager, coming in with them bottom of the table and desperately trying to pick up points in the relegation battle.

The 34-year-old has lost his first two matches in charge, away to Watford and Plymouth Argyle, and while there have been some positive signs in those performances, points simply must start to be gained if the Owls are to avoid a speedy return to League One.

On Sunday afternoon, Rohl's side welcome Rotherham to Hillsborough for a massive clash at the bottom of the table, with victory essential for the hosts, in what is the manager's first home match in charge.

Injuries certainly haven't helped so far this season, with a host of key players missing at different points, whether it be influential midfield duo Barry Bannan and George Byers or new signing Juan Delgado. Thankfully, Wednesday look set to be boosted by the return of one popular figure this weekend, though.

Writing on X, The Sheffield Star's Joe Crann said that Callum Paterson could return for Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday lunchtime, having overcome his injury problems:

"The Scot is back in contention for SWFC, and Wednesday have no fresh injury concerns as they prepare to face Rotherham United this weekend."

This is great news for Wednesday, with Paterson something of a cult figure during his time at Hillsborough, playing his part in them returning to the Championship last season.

The Scot may not be the most talented player at the Owls' disposal, but he gets every ounce out of his ability, and his versatility allows him to shine across numerous positions, which will surely appeal to Rohl. Darren Moore was clearly a fan of his before he left, too, once saying of him:

"He works so tirelessly and is an important member of the team. He adds so much versatility. He has played in midfield, defence and up front this season."

It would arguably be a surprise if Paterson came straight back into Wednesday's starting lineup against Rotherham, however, considering he missed the 3-0 defeat away to Plymouth with a leg issue.

That being said, his industry and heart could be ideal off the bench for what could be a feisty clash at Hillsborough, and it would be just like him to come up with a key contribution just when Owls supporters need it.

Sheff Wed's goalscorers this season Total Anthony Musaba 2 Tyreeq Bakinson 1 Michael Smith 1 Juan Delgado 1 Lee Gregory 1 Barry Bannan 1

The importance of Wednesday picking up all three points against Rotherham cannot be played down this weekend, considering they are already 11 points adrift of Huddersfield Town in 21st place, who sit just above the relegation zone.

Failure to win, and especially a defeat, could leave Rohl with an enormous uphill task in the coming months, whereas victory at Hillsborough could signal the start of an exciting new era at the club.