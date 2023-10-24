Sheffield Wednesday could be set to lose one of their squad members in January, with a fresh report revealing that he is keen to start a new adventure elsewhere in 2024.

Who has left Sheffield Wednesday?

Over the summer, the Owls sanctioned the permanent sales of Dennis Adeniran, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Jack Hunt, Jaden Brown and David Stockdale, whilst also releasing Ben Heneghan, and even though the previous window has now closed, there could be another handful heading for the exit door at the start of next year.

New manager Danny Rohl has 16 players who will reach the conclusion of their deals at the end of the season, including five who are only on a season-long loan (Sheffield Wednesday contracts), and one of those in particular looks like he is keen to move onto new pastures when he's given the opportunity to do so.

In the Championship, Ciaran Brennan has made zero appearances since the start of the campaign because he wasn’t included in the club’s squad that was submitted to the EFL in September meaning that he’s not eligible to feature (Yorkshire Live).

The Republic of Ireland’s youth centre-back has previously been sent out on three loans to Gainsborough, Notts County and Swindon Town in order to increase his game time (Transfermarkt - Brennan statistics), and there’s a chance that the 23-year-old could be set to do the same once again, or even complete a departure for good.

According to Yorkshire Live who have offered a transfer update on Ciaran Brennan, Sheffield Wednesday are expected to allow the defender to leave in January, with the player understandably unhappy with his current situation at the Hillsborough Stadium.

"Sheffield Wednesday's forgotten man Ciaran Brennan will consider his future in the New Year and is open to a move elsewhere, Yorkshire Live understands. Brennan could potentially move out on loan in the meantime, but only to a National League side.

"Whilst such a move would give him much-needed senior game time, it is understood he would prefer to wait until the New Year when the transfer window re-opens. That would give him scope at moving elsewhere within the EFL or further afield if the opportunity arises."

How good is Ciaran Brennan?

Whilst Brennan is significantly out of favour at Sheffield Wednesday, he is still more than capable of delivering an “accomplished” performance, as hailed by the club’s former manager Darren Moore, so chiefs should have a change of heart regarding his future and actually give him a chance to prove what he’s capable of.

Standing at 6 foot 2, the colossus was averaging 2.5 clearances and 1.2 aerial wins per game in League Two whilst at Swindon last season (WhoScored - Brennan statistics), so he can be an absolute rock at the heart of a backline, but perhaps not with Wednesday going forward.