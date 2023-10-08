Sheffield Wednesday's search for a new manager following the dismissal of Xisco Munoz is still ongoing, with several names linked with the position. The Owls are understandably taking time to consider their options, perhaps well aware of the need to get their next appointment right, given that they sit bottom of the Championship on just three points.

If they get things wrong once again, then those at Hillsborough will likely remain on course for a return to League One, just one season after they earned promotion at Wembley. Hoping to avoid taking two steps back after such impressive progress last season, Sheffield Wednesday and owner Dejphon Chansiri have reportedly opened talks with one of two lead candidates for the job.

Latest Sheffield Wednesday manager news

So far, we've seen a range of names mentioned in the running for the Sheffield Wednesday job, with Neil Warnock, Steve Evans, Nathan Jones, Steve Evans, Oscar Garcia, and Sabri Lamouchi all linked with the job at Hillsborough. Chansiri is yet to make an official appointment, however, leaving the race well and truly open for anyone to win.

With that said, Joe Crann of The Star has provided a Sheffield Wednesday manager update, reporting that the Owls have opened talks with former Bayern Munich and Germany coach Danny Rohl, who is one of two leading candidates. Rohl would certainly be an interesting option, compared to the more experienced names mentioned for the role, that's for sure, but only time will tell whether he lands the job or if Chansiri looks elsewhere once more.

Crann stated that the former Bayern coach came close to taking up the role last summer when he was still the assistant manager of Germany, before Munoz took the job. Clearly on Sheffield Wednesday's radar for a while, Rohl could now finally get his chance.

Who is Danny Rohl?

If Rohl was to take up the role at Sheffield Wednesday, it would be his first managerial role, having been an assistant all throughout his career. That said, he has been at some impressive clubs. He has been the assistant manager at Southampton, under Ralph Hasenhuttl, and at Bayern Munich, Germany, and RB Leipzig, learning from the likes of Hansi Flick and Niko Kovak. So, despite his inexperience in the main job, it is clear that, from a tactical standpoint, Rohl would arrive with some modern ideas.

Whoever comes in next must get the Owls firing once more. So far this season, they have scored just five goals in the Championship, failing to win a single game, and sitting seven points adrift of safety just 10 games into the campaign. If it is to be Rohl's first-ever managerial role, then he has picked a hefty task.

From Sheffield Wednesday's point of view, it could easily be viewed as a risky move to appoint Rohl when in such a dangerous position. They may go onto regret not going for other, more experienced candidates, if they name the former Bayern Munich assistant in the coming days, but it looks like one to watch.