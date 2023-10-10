Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with making Danny Rohl their next manager, and a new update has now emerged over his future, courtesy of reliable journalist Joe Crann.

Danny Rohl to replace Xisco Munoz?

The Owls enjoyed such a memorable 2022/23 season, gaining promotion to the Championship from League One, following a dramatic playoff final win over Barnsley. The hope was that Wednesday could become a solid second-tier team again from the off, but there was the surprise decision to part ways with manager Darren Moore at the end of the campaign, with Xisco Munoz replacing him in the Hillsborough hot seat.

Things went disastrously for the Spaniard, however, with no wins picked up at all in the league prior to his sacking last week, and the hunt is now on to find a replacement for him, as relegation looks to avoided at the first attempt.

The individual who has seemingly emerged as the favourite to come in and replace Munoz as Sheffield Wednesday's next boss is Rohl, even though the 34-year-old has never actually been a first-team manager before, instead enjoying coaching roles at Southampton and Bayern Munich, not to mention recently being assistant manager of Germany's national team.

Now, a fresh claim has emerged over his future, as Wednesday look to name their new manager during the current international break.

Taking to X on Tuesday, Crann dropped an important update on the chances of Rohl becoming Sheffield Wednesday's new manager, claiming that he is still far from being announced as the Owls' boss, urging fans to be patient:

"With regards to #SWFC and the new manager, these things can take a bit of time and there are lots of moving parts, also plenty of discussions to be had. I know there’s been talk of it being done, but as of this morning Danny Rohl to S6 isn’t finalised. Patience needed."

There is understandable frustration from Wednesday supporters at the moment, with many no doubt desperate to see Rohl announced as manager as soon as possible, but as Crann alludes to, some patience will be required.

Danny Rohl's assistant manager jobs Year Germany 2021-2023 Bayern Munich 2019-2021 Southampton 2018-2019 RB Leipzig 2016-2018

It certainly looks as though the German is the top candidate to come in as Munoz's successor, and while his lack of experience may come as a concern to some, it would be an ambitious appointment of a young coach who was highly thought of during his time at Bayern and Saints.

Rohl's coaching history is clearly impressive, but as mentioned, if he were to take up the role at Hillsborough, it would be his first senior managerial role, which does bring an element of risk with it. If those high up at the club believe he is the best possibly candidate for the job, though, they need to be trusted, even though the decision to appoint Munoz ultimately proved to be a mistake.

Whoever comes in has a big job on his hands, with work to do with make up the deficit on those outside the Championship relegation, but Rohl is a young man who could bring fresh ideas to the club.