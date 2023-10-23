New Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl is looking to make his mark at the club, and he wants a new addition to boost his backroom team, according to an update from reliable journalist Joe Crann.

Watford 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday

The Owls have come crashing back down to reality this season after their memorable League One campaign last time around, which saw them promoted to the Championship after a dramatic win over Barnsley in the playoff final.

Xisco Munoz came in as manager during the summer, following the surprise exit of Darren Moore after overseeing a great season, but his time in charge proved to be disastrous, failing to pick up a single win.

He was recently sacked and replaced by Danny Rohl, who is an exciting young manager most well-known for being assistant manager for Germany and Bayern Munich in the past. The 34-year-old's first game in charge of Wednesday came away to Watford on Saturday afternoon, but despite battling bravely at Vicarage Road, they were beaten 1-0 late in the day, meaning they continue to be rooted to the bottom of the Championship table.

It is clear that Rohl will need to be able to bring in the players he wants, in order to do the best possible job, and exactly the same applies to his backroom team away from the playing squad.

Danny Rohl wants Sheff Wed signing

Taking to X on Monday morning, Crann dropped a new Sheffield Wednesday update, claiming that Rohl is keen on bringing in a goalkeeping coach of his choice, even though Nicky Weaver is impressing in the role:

"Danny Rohl is very happy with the work done by Nicky Weaver with SWFC's goalkeepers, but has confirmed that he is looking to bring in his own man for the role."

Rohl has clearly hinted at a new Sheffield Wednesday signing as well, saying:

“I’m trying, but we’ll speak about this position also in the next few days. At the moment we have Nicky and he is doing very well. But I have to decide in the next few days about this position.”

While this may sound harsh on Weaver, football is a ruthless business and Rohl will have his own ideas on exactly who he wants in a department that has caused plenty of fuss at Middlewood Road - let's not forget the club had just one 'keeper on the books in Cameron Dawson earlier this year.

In order for the Owls to battle their way out of the Championship relegation zone, they need everyone at the club to be pulling in the same direction, which is why Rohl being trusted to make the right appointments is the only way forward.

Last 10 Sheff Wed managers Year Danny Rohl 2023- Xisco Munoz 2023-2023 Darren Moore 2021-2023 Tony Pulis 2020-2020 Garry Monk 2019-2020 Steve Bruce 2019-2019 Jos Luhukay 2018-2018 Carlos Carvalhal 2015-2017 Stuart Gray 2013-2015 Dave Jones 2012-2013

Wednesday have a huge battle on their hands to avoid a quickfire return to League One - they are already nine points adrift of Plymouth Argyle in 21st place - but Rohl does feel like an exciting appointment who will bring fresh ideas to the team.

Even if results aren't good to begin with, patience is required with him, and that may even still apply if the Owls are relegated at the end of this season.