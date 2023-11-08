Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with a takeover in recent months, and a BBC pundit has now shared what he's heard on the chances of this happening in the near future.

Danny Rohl’s side have made an extremely disappointing start to the new campaign having won one, drawn three and lost 11 of their opening 15 matches, meaning that they find themselves at rock bottom of the table in the Championship.

The Owls are already at risk of dropping back down to League One - they are nine points away from safety which isn’t ideal at this stage of the season, and whilst things aren’t going to plan on the pitch, it’s also the same off it behind the scenes.

The Hillsborough Stadium owner, Dejphon Chansiri, has been at the helm since 2015, but after making some recently questionable decisions in the form of sacking Darren Moore and replacing him with Xisco Munoz, whose reign proved to be unsuccessful, there has been some cause for concern among supporters.

Speaking to Football League World, BBC pundit Carlton Palmer revealed that Sheffield Wednesday have suitors interested in completing a takeover, but as it stands, Chansiri is remaining firm in his stance that the club is not for sale.

"Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has stated he has no plans to sell the club even if they are relegated. As it stands, that is the situation. I know for a fact there are several interested parties who would like to buy the club, but the owner is not entertaining.

"It has become a very difficult situation at Sheffield Wednesday, there can be no argument about the money the owner has put in the football club, and they were within 90 minutes of the Premier League, but the recent decisions that he has made, the sacking of Darren Moore, season ticket prices and his reluctance to engage in the transfer market in terms of the quality of players he has brought in, has angered the fan base.

"I think the situation is at a stand-off at present, and until this is resolved, it compromises the level to where Sheffield Wednesday can go.

"I think January could be key, they are nine points from safety, does he give the manager the funds to get the quality of players they need to get them out of the situation or does he accept relegation? This will be a very, very key factor in his future tenure."

Sheffield Wednesday are reported to have been of interest to Red Bull, but with Chansiri having publicly shut down rumours that a deal could take place, as per the same outlet, it sounds like it could be a difficult job to get the owner to change his mind about selling up.

The Yorkshire outfit will know that relegation could well be inevitable should they not receive the financial backing to sign better players during the upcoming window, but with huge funds unlikely to be available, Rohl may have to continue working with his existing squad.

Given some of the recent controversy including the high price of season tickets and asking fans to donate money, this may be the perfect time to start a new era.