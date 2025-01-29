Sheffield Wednesday are now among the frontrunners to sign a midfielder who is attracting a lot of interest from several Championship clubs, according to a report.

Wednesday could be busy before February 3rd

Wednesday have been quiet in the transfer window up to this point, but after securing a new loan agreement for Shea Charles last week, they are now keen to make a few more additions to their squad before the February 3rd deadline.

The Owls are looking to reinforce their defence, with Dominic Iorfa set to be out for a few more weeks, and they made a loan bid for Ipswich Town's Harry Clarke, but look to have missed out to rivals Sheffield United. Having impressed Danny Rohl, Vissel Kobe left-back Ryo Hatsuse is also of interest, and all parties are keen on getting a deal over the line, with his contract set to expire on January 31st.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Wednesday have now joined the race for Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Stuart Armstrong, and there has been a new update on their transfer pursuit.

According to a report from Football League World, the Owls are pushing hardest to sign Armstrong, alongside interest from fellow Championship play-off hopefuls West Bromwich Albion. A number of second-tier sides are said to be interested in the midfielder, but the two aforementioned clubs are the frontrunners, given that they are the most keen to get a deal done.

Rohl was eager to sign the former Southampton man back in the summer, having spent time working with him at St. Mary's, and he has now rekindled his interest.

The 32-year-old played a key role in helping the Saints' achieve promotion from the Championship last season, before moving to the MLS, but it now appears as though he may have an opportunity to secure a swift return to England.

Armstrong could be a fantastic signing for the Owls

The £39k-per-week midfielder has been impressive for a number of years now, across spells in England and the Scottish Premiership, drawing praise from former manager Brendan Rodgers during his time with Celtic.

"He’s also got a good range of pass, can shoot and is good on set-pieces. So he’ s really developing very well and, to put on top of that, he’s a really bright boy."

At Parkhead, the Inverness-born maestro played a part in winning four Scottish Premiership titles, and he is also vastly experienced at international level, chalking up 51 caps for Scotland.

As such, Armstrong could be a fantastic addition to Rohl's squad, but there are question marks over whether he should be a priority target before the deadline.

Having re-signed Charles on loan last week, Wednesday are well-stocked in the middle of the park, while they are a little light on options in defence, given that Iorfa is on the treatment table and they've missed out on Clarke. As such, Rohl should prioritise the signing of a defender before pursuing a move for Armstrong.