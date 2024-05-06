Sheffield Wednesday are interested in sealing the signing of a "fantastic" goalkeeper in the summer transfer window, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Sheffield Wednesday chase signings after survival

The Owls completed an incredible escape act in the Championship on Saturday afternoon, winning 2-0 away to Sunderland to ensure that they avoided an immediate return to League One.

It has been a stunning effort from Danny Rohl and his players, who looked doomed when the German replaced Xisco Munoz earlier in the campaign, with their end-of-season form similar to those chasing promotion.

In fact, Wednesday ended up second in the form table in the final six league matches, going to show how impressive they were when the pressure really cranked up.

The key now is for the Owls to kick on this summer and ensure that another relegation battle doesn't come their way in 2024/25. Keeping hold of the impressive Rohl is as important as anything, but equally, signing top-quality players has to be near the top of their priorities.

The hope is that funds are available to strengthen the squad significantly, with a lack of depth and quality often seen as the reason for struggling so much in the first place this season.

Sheffield Wednesday to move for "fantastic" gem this week

Writing on his Patreon [via Sheffield Wednesday News], Nixon claimed that Sheffield Wednesday want to re-sign goalkeeper James Beadle on loan and will even get the move started this week, perhaps no surprise given Dawson is out of contract this summer: "Swansea and Sheffield Wednesday will be on to Brighton this week for keepers Carl Rushworth and James Beadle.

"The two loanees have been stand outs in the Championship and both the Swans and Owls are keen to have them for another season."

Bringing Beadle back to Wednesday in the summer transfer window is a no-brainer for Rohl, considering the positive impact he made when he arrived on loan from Brighton in January. Granted, the 19-year-old wasn't necessarily always perfect, but for a 'keeper to arrive at such a young age and do so well is testament to both his ability and his character.

He immediately ousted Dawson between the sticks, due to his superior use of the ball playing out from the back, and Rohl heaped praised on him: "He is very calm and when I look back to the Leicester game, making such a decision after four minutes. Conceding the goal, this for a young player is not easy.

"He did very well and when you look at his second half even he had good decision making passing the first pressing line. This is fantastic and it shows his quality. I think he will have a great career having worked at this level."

The hope is that Beadle eventually makes a permanent switch to Wednesday, but that could be unlikely if Brighton see him as a big part of their future, allowing him to mature out on loan before using him regularly further down the line.