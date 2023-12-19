Sheffield Wednesday have "identified" a key transfer target ahead of the January window opening, according to an update from reliable journalist Joe Crann.

Sheff Wed form under Rohl

There was a point earlier in the season when the Owls' Championship fate almost felt sealed before the campaign had even hit thee halfway stage, with a host of defeats leaving them adrift at the bottom of the table.

Thankfully, Danny Rohl has come in as manager and made a world of difference, with the 34-year-old arguably proving to be one of the most exciting young appointments the club have made in some time, playing a modern brand of high-octane pressing football.

Wednesday have won three of their last four Championship matches, rising off the bottom in the process, and while there is still a lot of work to do in the relegation fight, there is now genuine hope that a speedy return to League One can be avoided next May.

For that to happen, further signings in the January transfer window could be on the to-do list, depending on how much funds are made available to Rohl, given the current financial situation at the club. It looks as though the Owls are looking to the Premier League for a possible addition.

Sheff Wed want James Beadle

Taking to X on Monday, Crann claimed that Sheffield Wednesday are eyeing a move for Brighton goalkeeper James Beadle.

"Understand that Brighton goalkeeper, James Beadle, is being considered as a potential target for #SWFC - he’s currently on loan with Oxford United but there’s talk of a potential recall in order to get him into the Championship."

In Crann's report for The Sheffield Star, he adds that Wednesday "aren’t the only Championship outfit believed to be interested in his services with Birmingham City also thought to be keeping tabs on him", and "his reputation as a ball-playing shot-stopper would make him an interesting addition considering the way that Rohl wants his team to play."

Beadle could be a fascinating signing by the Owls next month, even if that is on loan for the remainder of the season, assuming Brighton don't want to lose a talented young player permanently.

At just 19 years of age, the Englishman has already made his mark at senior level, catching the eye on loan at Oxford United, with the rumoured Wednesday target making 21 starts in League One so far this season, winning one Man of the Match award from WhoScored along the way.

Cameron Dawson is enjoying an impressive run of form under Rohl, including making a vital penalty save away to Stoke City, so he understandably feels like the first-choice at Hillsborough currently.

Beadle could add stern competition for playing time, however, and if the Owls manager sees him as a better option in terms of suiting his playing style, he may not hesitate in throwing him straight into the side.

Having a 'keeper who is excellent with the ball at his feet is so vital for many teams nowadays, with Alisson and Ederson perfect examples at Liverpool and Manchester City respectively, so Beadle could be the next piece of the jigsaw in Wednesday's side.