Sheffield Wednesday have been dealt an injury blow to one of their first-team players, with a reliable journalist revealing that he's set to undergo a spell on the sidelines in the Championship.

What's the latest injury news at Sheffield Wednesday?

In South Yorkshire, Barry Bannan and Josh Windass both missed the 0-0 draw against Huddersfield Town last weekend, whilst Momo Diaby has been spotted without his protective boot on but won’t be featuring anytime soon because he is still not registered to compete (The Star).

During Saturday’s stalemate at Hillsborough, there was a further notable absence from the matchday squad, with caretaker manager Neil Thompson claiming that one star hadn’t been risked because he is carrying a bit of a knock, and that was Juan Delgado.

The Owls’ right-winger put pen to paper this summer from Pacos Ferreira, but he’s already impressed during his 12 appearances to date having been a regular feature of Xisco Munoz’s line-up before the former manager was relieved of his duties, having won zero matches in the second-tier this season (Transfermarkt - Delgado statistics).

The Chile international had received a call-up to represent his nation in their upcoming fixtures against Peru and Venezuela, but in a statement released by the Chilean FA, the 30-year-old has had to withdraw from the camp and return to England.

Taking to X, The Star's Joe Crann shared an injury update on Juan Delgado and revealed that Sheffield Wednesday's attacker has already completed a procedure on his hip, whilst admitting that his absence timescale is unknown, hinting that it could be a while.

He wrote: "Some surprise news from over in Chile... After Juan Delgado missed #SWFC's game against Huddersfield Town it's been confirmed that he's undergone hip surgery. No idea how long it'll take him to recover."

How good is Juan Delgado?

According to journalist Josh Bunting, Delgado is one of the few players who have really “stood out” for Sheffield Wednesday so far this season thanks to his rapid pace, therefore, the fact that he could be set for a spell on the sidelines will come as a huge blow to Thompson and the new boss set to take over.

The Santiago native has posted 61 final third involvements (39 goals and 22 assists) since the start of his career, including having already found the back of the net once for the blue and white stripes, and even if the end product isn’t always there, he poses a constant threat.

Dejphon Chansiri’s £3k-per-week earner (Sheffield Wednesday salaries), has recorded 25 crosses and ten shots so far this season, both of which are the joint second-highest total throughout the squad, the former being equal with Callum Paterson and the latter with Lee Gregory (FBRef - Sheffield Wednesday statistics).

Finally, Delgado is a versatile operator having been deployed in an outstanding nine different positions over the grass since the start of his career, including everywhere across the frontline, three roles in the midfield and two in the defence, so the sooner he returns, the better.