Sheffield Wednesday are considering a swoop for a new free agent, and a reliable journalist has confirmed that he’s already in the building at Hillsborough.

What's the latest transfer news at Sheffield Wednesday?

Over the summer, Xisco Munoz was extremely busy in the market bringing in 12 fresh faces, where Djeidi Gassama and Pol Valentin both joined permanently for transfer fees and the likes of Jeff Hendrick and Ashley Fletcher put pen to paper on loans, as per Transfermarkt, but there were also plenty of outgoings.

In terms of departures, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Dennis Adeniran, Jack Hunt, Jaden Brown, David Stockdale and Ben Heneghan all completed exits which has created space in the squad for future signings, and the boss has already set his sights on one star in particular.

At Nottingham Forest, Lyle Taylor left Steve Cooper’s side at the end of last season following the expiration of his contract, meaning that he is now a free agent on the market and waiting to be snapped up by a new club, and he could be on his way to the Championship.

On Tuesday evening, Montserrat’s international was spotted at the stadium for the 1-1 draw against Middlesbrough, and if the following update is to be believed, the centre-forward is currently at work behind the scenes in a bid to earn a move to South Yorkshire.

Are Sheffield Wednesday signing Lyle Taylor?

Taking to X, Darren Witcoop revealed that Sheffield Wednesday have offered a trial to Taylor, who has been training with the first-team in the hope of securing himself a permanent deal with Munoz's side in the near future.

“Free agent striker Lyle Taylor is training with Sheffield Wednesday in a bid to win a contract. Taylor, who left Nottingham Forest in the summer, has turned down contract offers from a host of League One clubs as he wants to play in the Championship.”

How many goals has Lyle Taylor scored?

Since the start of his career, Taylor has racked up an impressive 211 contributions (156 goals and 55 assists) in 463 appearances, form which has seen him described as a “natural finisher” by journalist Josh Bunting, so he could certainly be a fantastic addition for Sheffield Wednesday.

The Greenwich-born talent is also a versatile operator alongside the prolific attacker that he is in the final third having been deployed in four various positions over the attack since the start of his career, including three roles across the frontline and even in attacking midfield.

The Owls target even shares the same agent, SMI Sports Management, as both Barry Bannan and John Buckley, so the fact that his representative already has an existing connection to the club should give chiefs a strong chance at getting a deal over the line should he impress on trial.

The Hillsborough outfit will be aware that Taylor is now 33 years of age so it would make sense for them to only offer him a short-term deal, but nevertheless, he’s definitely a player who could be worth adding to the books for the remainder of the season.