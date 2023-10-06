Since sacking Xisco Munoz following their worst-ever start to a season, Sheffield Wednesday have been on the hunt for a new manager, and one they hope can guide them away from any relegation troubles. With an international break coming up, too, they have an ideal opportunity to ensure that their next appointment is the right one.

As things stand, the Owls sit rock bottom of the Championship, having picked up just two points in 10 games to already leave them seven points adrift of safety in England's second tier. If they get their next appointment wrong, then those at Hillsborough could be staring down the barrel of an instant return to League One. With a number of names linked with the job, one recent report has suggested that one particular manager is one to keep an eye on.

Sheff Wed manager news; Jones, Evans, Garcia, Warnock, Lamouchi

So far, we've seen Nathan Jones, Steve Evans, Oscar Garcia, and Neil Warnock all linked with taking the job in a strong list of candidates. But, according to reporter Darren Witcoop, who has provided a Sheffield Wednesday manager update, Sabri Lamouchi is "one to watch". Witcoop said:

"Sabri Lamouchi one to watch re the Sheffield Wednesday job. The Frenchman, who has Champ experience with Nottingham Forest and Cardiff, had been expected to return to management with Qatar SC this week. He’s just signed up with agent Pini Zahavi to seek new opportunities."

Lamouchi, of course, last managed Cardiff City, before being dismissed in June of this year, despite keeping the Welsh side in the Championship. On top of that job, the Frenchman has also had experience in England with Nottingham Forest, and taken up roles elsewhere at Al-Duhail, Stade Rennais, Ivory Coast, and El-Jaish.

Is Sabri Lamouchi a good manager?

Though some may see Lamouchi as a rather underwhelming option, he proved his ability to keep sides up by helping Cardiff to survival last season. In 18 games, he won six, lost 10, and drew two in what was a difficult, but successful stint in the end, as the Bluebirds kept their place in the second tier.

Ironically, during his time at Nottingham Forest, Lamouchi suffered a 4-0 defeat against Sheffield Wednesday. Now four years on, however, he will hope to have learnt just how to avoid such defeats, potentially making him an ideal candidate to take over at Hillsborough.

If the former Forest man does get the job, it will certainly be interesting to see how he sets up. His preferred system usually involves a 3-5-2 formation, which is some contrast to Munoz's 4-2-3-1 tactic, meaning that the Owls would need some time to adjust to Lamouchi's methods before their form potentially picked up.

The next week or so may well make or break Sheffield Wednesday's season, and whether they'll be playing Championship football for a second consecutive campaign, or if they'll be forced to make the climb into England's second division once again from League One. If it is to be Lamouchi, he'll have a hefty job on his hands.