Sheffield Wednesday completing a permanent deal for Aden Flint is an ‘open door’, according to manager Darren Moore.

The Lowdown: Out of contract

The Owls centre-back arrived at Hillsborough on loan from Championship outfit Stoke City in January and has so far excelled putting in a solid run of displays in League One.

The Potters star’s contract at the Bet365 Stadium is set to expire at the end of the season, meaning that he will be a free agent to snap up come the summer window.

Speaking to The Star, Moore delivered an update on Wednesday’s stance regarding potentially signing Flint on a permanent basis. He said:

“Aden knows that with the level of performance he has been showing that it’s an open door here, really, at the end of the season. There’s nothing closed on it. His performances have been good.

“When he first came we trained him and played him a bit, took him out and now he’s good to go.

“He’s been vital, a wonderful cog to us. His experience playing against whoever, he brings a calmness and a steadiness to the players around him as well which shows that experience.

“For a big fella, and we all talk about his defensive duties, but with the ball at his feet given time and space, he can pick a pass.

“We’ll see, without putting pressure on the individual or us as a club. Credit to him, he wanted to come and play football and we needed him here in terms of needing a centre-half with Mark McGuinness going back.

“He fit the profile; we wanted that first time contact defender that we’ve seen so many benefits from this season. We had Icky, McGuinness, Heneghan and now Flint and you can see they’re worth their weight in gold.”

The Verdict: Get it done…

Flint has been dubbed a ‘rock’ at the heart of Wednesday’s defence by journalist Josh Bunting and Moore should absolutely take up the opportunity to acquire his services for good.

The 6 foot 5 colossus currently averages 4.5 aerial wins and 2.8 clearances per third-tier game but is also a threat in the final third (WhoScored).

The Pinxton-born talent ranks in the 98th percentile for most touches in the attacking penalty area and the 97th percentile for total number of shots (FBRef) when compared to other centre-backs, with one assist already to his name

Flint knows what it takes to achieve promotion having earned it twice with Swindon Town and Bristol City so perfectly fits the mould of the direction that the Owls want to go in.