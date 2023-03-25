Pundit and former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Carlton Palmer believes that Hillsborough could be a possible destination for Newcastle United’s Elliot Anderson next season.

The Lowdown: Previous interest

The Owls appeared to have their eye on Anderson earlier in the year during the January transfer window, with reports suggesting that the club were keen on a loan deal for the 20-year-old, who contributed to 13 goals in 21 League Two appearances on loan at Bristol Rovers last season.

As we know, a move for Anderson failed to materialise, with the midfielder remaining at St. James’ Park under Eddie Howe, but it looks as if a loan move could be on the cards ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Palmer, who contributes for the BBC, was talking to Football League World about Anderson, describing his display against Nottingham Forest as ‘brilliant’. The Pundit then name-checked Sheffield Wednesday as a potential destination for the midfielder next season, labelling him as a ‘very, very talented young player’.

"Elliot Anderson was brilliant for Newcastle the other night (against Nottingham Forest). He's a very, very talented young player but all the noise coming out of Newcastle is that he could be loaned out to a Championship club, but it will be a Championship club that play football in the right manner.

"So yes, I think Sheffield Wednesday would be in the frame to get him and he would be a very, very good acquisition should they secure promotion."

The Verdict: Wednesday to benefit?

A loan move to the second tier could be extremely beneficial for Anderson after playing just 179 minutes of Premier League action across 12 appearances. He caught the eye prior to the international break against Nottingham Forest, with Kieran Trippier hailing his display from the bench.

"He's a young lad, with so much potential and I really mean that. It's crazy really how good he is. He just has to be patient. Keep working hard as he has been doing. He was unbelievable when he came on (at Forest). He has a massive future ahead of him, like I said, he just has to keep being patient."

He appears to be a star in the making, so Darren Moore’s side could benefit from having him upon their return to the Championship, should they get over the line and out of League One in the coming months.

The Owls have just one out-and-out attacking midfielder on the books in Josh Windass, so Anderson could be a shrewd signing to add strength in depth, although the club may face plenty of interest from possible second-tier rivals.