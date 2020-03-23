Garry Monk’s career is surely hanging by a thread

Garry Monk is under some serious pressure at Sheffield Wednesday at the moment.

The former Swansea manager has overseen just two league wins in the Owls’ last 14 games, and understandably some fans have been calling for his head.

Fortunately for Monk, Dejphon Chansiri still seems to have some faith in him, recently stating that he’s got his full backing, but if this run goes on you can’t imagine that will last for too long.

Fans are calling for him to be sacked for a reason, and as much as we hate to say it, we aren’t blind to the fact that there’s a case to be made for the manager to go.

Two wins in 14 for a team that sat third in the division after 23 games is simply horrendous, and unfortunately, the blame has to fall at Monk’s feet.

If he does end up getting the chop and losing his job, then surely that’s the end for him in terms of getting top-end Championship jobs?

An end to his time at Wednesday would represent the third time in a row he has been sacked in the Championship after being unceremoniously dumped by both Middlesbrough and Birmingham City previously.

After back to back sackings, he was lucky to even be handed the Wednesday job after the good work Steve Bruce did, losing just three times in 18 outings, but if he is let go by the Owls, it’s hard to see him walking into another job of the same ilk.

There’s only so long you can ride on the coattails of almost getting Leeds into the playoffs a few years ago, and since then he’s not shown anything to suggest he’s a manager capable of handling a club that want to be challenging for promotion.

He flopped at Middlesbrough despite the Teesside club spending over £50m after their relegation, losing nine of his 26 games in charge, and although he was working under tough circumstances at Birmingham with their FFP troubles, he didn’t pull up any trees at St Andrew’s either.

Monk is surely now in the last chance saloon when it comes to getting jobs of this ilk, and if he doesn’t turn things around at Wednesday he may struggle to bounce back.

