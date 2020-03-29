Jordan Rhodes is amongst Wednesday’s worst ever buys

Sheffield Wednesday have never been a club to spend big.

Perhaps that’s a symptom of such a long spell away from English football’s top table, but the point still stands that the Owls have been hesitant to splash the cash over the years.

With transfer fees becoming more and more ridiculous year on year, and eight-figure transfer expenditures have become commonplace in the Championship, but Sheffield Wednesday have only broke that barrier once in their history.

Unfortunately, their biggest financial outlay of all time massively backfired.

Jordan Rhodes was the man the Owls felt was worthy of spending such a huge amount on, and you can understand why.

The Scot garnered something of a reputation for being one of the Championship’s most prolific marksmen after netting more than 20 goals on two separate occasions for Blackburn Rovers.

The Owls initially loaned Rhodes from Middlesbrough, and he didn’t get off to the best of starts, netting just three goals in 18 appearances.

Unfortunately, the terms of the loan meant the Steel City outfit were obliged to pay £10m for his services on a permanent basis at the end of the season, and unfortunately, that didn’t see an upturn in form.

He’s scored just eight league goals since Carlos Carvalhal parted with £10m for him, working out at £1.25m per goal.

He was loaned out to Norwich last term, and the Canaries weren’t willing to make a suitable offer to keep him on due to another lacklustre campaign.

For now, he’s back at Hillsborough, but he’s nowhere near the top of the striking pecking order, playing just 499 minutes this season.

It’s sad to say it, but the Owls’ club-record signing has to be considered one of their biggest flops of all time, and despite the fact he’s still at the club, it’s hard to see him ever justifying his transfer fee.

