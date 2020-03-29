Sheffield Wednesday fans must be careful what they wish for

It’s been a roller coaster of a season for Sheffield Wednesday fans.

The Owls were third in the Championship after 23 games, but a run of just two wins in 14 has seen them slip closer to the relegation zone than the top of the table.

A lot has gone wrong during that time, but perhaps the biggest thing to note is the fact that Keiren Westwood has been frozen out of the squad.

Indeed, the goalie hasn’t appeared for the Owls since late November when the Yorkshire club squared off against West Brom, and after that game a number of fans called for him to be dropped.

Westwood straight down the tunnel at the end doesn’t even clap the away fans, Bannan telling him to come over. Quicker Westwood is out the 11 and out the club the better. Trouble making behind the scenes #swfc — 🦉 J.B.H 🦉 (@__JBH___) November 23, 2019

How is Westwood still starting games — J (@J_SWFC_) November 23, 2019

Westwood has to be dropped #swfc — brad (@brxdask) November 23, 2019

#swfc how long do we keep playing Westwood when he’s starting to cost us more and more goals. Never thought I’d say it but Dawson is the better keeper now, Westy is past it — Nicholas Biggs (@Biggzy96) November 23, 2019

They got their wish, but they can’t be too happy about how that has turned out for them.

Cameron Dawson has since come in, and his save percentage is lower than Westwood’s this season, and to make matters even worse his goals against per 90 ratio is much worse than the Irishman.

Westwood has addressed his situation on social media, and it looks as though he won’t play for the club again, and a number of fans reacted to that post by calling for him to be re-instated as Garry Monk’s number one.

Westwood’s exclusion has been made even worse by the fact that Dawson has been terrible lately, getting slammed by fans after his dreadful performance in the Owls’ 5-0 loss to Brentford.

Perhaps this backing of the 35-year-old lately is down to nostalgia, after all, he was the club’s Player of the Season in 2017, but even if that is the case, a number of Owls fans need to be careful what they wish for in the future as this plea to see Westwood dropped has seemingly caused more harm than good at Hillsborough.

