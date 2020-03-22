Van Aken deserves one last chance at Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday’s season hasn’t exactly gone to plan.

The Owls are once again languishing in mid-table despite having such a great platform to build on after losing just three of 18 games under Steve Bruce last season.

Heading into the summer, the Owls may want to have a look at how they can shake things up to improve their fortunes, and one man who is impressing out on loan should arguably be brought back into the fold.

Watch Sheffield Wednesday Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

It may come as a surprise to some, but Joost van Aken is showing that he deserves another shot at Hillsborough during his loan spell.

Ok, he’s only playing in the German second division, but let’s not forget that Julian Borner was signed from that level, and he has become one of the Owls’ most important players, appearing in 30 league games this season.

Van Aken has a higher pass success rate than any other Wednesday defender this term, and he also makes more blocks and more clearances than any other Owls player.

Of course, his previous misdemeanours in the Championship that saw his shipped out on loan will still raise question marks, but the Yorkshire club could do worse than bring back into the fold as a backup, especially with Sam Hutchinson still being frozen out.

1 of 20 Can you name this obscure former Sheffield Wednesday player? Eric Nixon Jock Malloch George Barron Joe Cooper

It would be something of a risk for Wednesday to keep him as his contract is up next year, and if he once again flops, they’ll almost certainly lose him on a free. But if he can build on what has been a productive campaign over in Germany, giving him one last chance could be a gamble worth taking.

In other news, the football delay could affect Wednesday for years to come.