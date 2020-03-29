Sheffield Wednesday have chance to reinvent this summer

Sheffield Wednesday have been stagnating for years.

The Owls haven’t truly threatened to do anything in the Championship since the 2016/17 season under Carlos Carvalhal, but despite numerous campaigns languishing as a mid-table Championship club, not all that much has changed.

If you look at the team that started against Huddersfield in the fateful playoff semi-final back in 2017, seven of those players are still on the books at Wednesday.

The Owls quite simply haven’t moved on since the days of Carvalhal, and it has acted to their detriment as big wages are still being paid out to players who are past their best.

Fortunately, the Yorkshire club have an opportunity to finally move on this summer as a number of players’ contracts come to an end.

The likes of Fernando Forestieri, Jordan Rhodes, Sam Hutchinson and Atdhe Nuhiu will all be free to leave in the summer, and none of them have really done enough to justify a new deal.

Hutchinson is being frozen out at the moment, Rhodes and Nuhiu have just three goals to their names this season, while Forestieri has contributed to just three strikes all term.

Of course, there are others who should also be out the door with Joey Pelupessy being one of the most maligned players at the club and Kieran Lee suffering a dip since his return from injury.

If a number of those players leave this summer, Wednesday’s wage bill will shrink massively, and that should free up some funds for the Owls to re-invent themselves with a new-look squad built around what their manager wants, whether that be Garry Monk or someone else by the time next season rolls around.

The Steel City outfit must make the most of this chance and get themselves back to a level where they can compete at the top-end of this division.

