Jordan Rhodes should be the first to go in the summer

A lot has been made of the summer rebuild Garry Monk has to undertake at Sheffield Wednesday, and you can understand why.

The Owls have been nothing short of terrible these past few months, winning just two of their last 12 games, and they’d be stupid to not take the opportunity to change things up once the summer transfer window opens.

The Yorkshire club could do with a few through the door, we’ve already been over their desperate need for a midfielder, and their lack of goals when Steven Fletcher is out of the side hints that they could also do with a striker.

But it’s not just incomings where the Owls need to focus their energy, they also need to work on getting unwanted players out the door, and it’s quite obvious whose head should be the first on the chopping block.

According to Capology, Rhodes is Wednesday’s sixth-highest earning player, and you simply can’t have a man who has started just four games all season receiving such a hefty pay-packet.

You could say that the answer is to play him more, but it seems that the Scot has lost that finishing touch that made him one of the Championship’s most potent strikers a few years ago.

Indeed, the 30-year-old has just 18 league goals to his name over the past four seasons, and that’s simply not what you expect from a man who once netted 25 in a single campaign for Blackburn.

Unfortunately, it has to be said that Wednesday would be better off without the striker in their squad. Getting him off their books would free up a fair amount of cash that could then be spent on a striker who could act as an adequate backup to Fletcher – something they currently lack.

Monk’s summer rebuild should certainly start with the sale of Rhodes.

