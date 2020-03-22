Fraser Preston could replace Jordan Rhodes

Earlier this week we stated that Sheffield Wednesday’s summer rebuild should start with the sale of Jordan Rhodes.

However, that begs the question, who will replace him?

Wednesday don’t have all that much money to spend to bring in an accomplished striker with their ongoing FFP issues, but they’ll still need a player to fill the void if they sell Rhodes.

Luckily, they may have just the player they’re looking for already at the club.

Fraser Preston could easily be the man to replace Jordan Rhodes.

It’s clear that the U23 talent has an eye for goal, he’s the joint-fifth highest goalscorer in the Professional Development League this term with eight, and at the age of 21, he could be ready for that step up.

Fans have previously called for him to get a chance after his impressive brace for the youth side.

The signs point towards Preston being something special.

The 21-year-old started his career as a wide player, and the Owls were so confident that he was going to be a success that they wouldn’t even look at Leif Davis when he was suggested by a scout.

The now-Leeds player has gone on to be compared to Gareth Bale, so if Wednesday were so confident that Preston was better than him they may have a real player on their hands.

The Scot has since moved into a more central role, playing twice in the Championship as a centre-forward, and he’s taken to that position like a duck to water, as shown by the scoring charts this term.

Wednesday need to be stringent with how they spend their money this summer, after all, we’ve all know only too well how badly things can end up if they mismanage their finances, and calling Preston up to the senior side could be an easy tactic to save them millions.

He wouldn’t immediately become their first-choice, but a chance to work alongside fellow countryman Steven Fletcher could see him improve his game even further.

