Chansiri’s comments highlight Monk’s shortcomings

There’s a lot to be frustrated with Garry Monk for if you’re a Sheffield Wednesday fan.

It’s fair to say the manager hasn’t done too great a job of late, with the Owls winning just two of their previous 14 league games, and he’s received a lot of flack for it.

However, things were so different earlier in the season.

Indeed, the Yorkshire club sat third in the Championship after 23 games, but it seems that their good form fell to pieces in the new year.

It’s very easy to point the finger at the January transfer failings for the Owls’ decline, after all, their three new attacking arrivals have just two goals between them in 17 cumulative appearances.

The most annoying thing about this is that Monk seems to be the man to blame for these issues, and not Dejphon Chansiri.

Indeed, in a recent interview the chairman did with Dom Howson, he revealed that Monk presented three players to the owner and he achieved his goal in signing all three.

Therefore, the manager can have no complaints about the players he brought in as they were his suggestions, but the fact of the matter is they’ve not been good enough.

This is more a sign of transfer naivety from Monk than anything else, and it’s something he desperately needs to work on.

When the former Birmingham City boss has his team firing on all cylinders his sides are impressive, as shown by Wednesday’s good start to the season, but the recruitment side of things is what sometimes lets him down, and that’s happened here.

Something has to change on that front, either Monk needs to re-evaluate his approach towards recruitment or the Owls need a director of football who can work alongside the manager and help him avoid signing these flops.

Their failed drive to add more goals in the squad came back to bite them when Steven Fletcher was out injured.

Indeed, the Owls netted just four goals in the seven games Fletcher has missed in 2020, and the likes of Alessio Da Cruz, Connor Wickham and Josh Windass didn’t do their bit in helping make up for his absence.

