Wednesday now face a race against the clock

Football in England has come to an absolute standstill with no games set to be played before at least April 3rd.

The powers that be have suspended all games for the foreseeable future, and with the peak of the current pandemic predicted to be 10-14 weeks away, it could be quite a while before we see any more football in this country.

While the action on the pitch may have been halted, that doesn’t mean that work behind the scenes is on hold, and where Sheffield Wednesday are concerned that could spell trouble.

The Owls’ FFP case for breaking financial rules after selling their stadium is still ongoing and if they are sanctioned they could see a huge points deduction headed their way.

For one reason or another, there has been delay after delay in this case, with no verdict returning despite the charge coming six months ago.

Watch Sheffield Wednesday Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

The EFL were reportedly worried that the charge would spill into the close-season, but after this delay and the seemingly impending further issues, that may no longer be the case.

The governing body will now potentially have a lot more time before the end of the season to investigate the Owls, and the chances of the Yorkshire club’s 2019/20 campaign being impacted by the impending sanction look to have increased.

1 of 20 Can you name this obscure former Sheffield Wednesday player? Eric Nixon Jock Malloch George Barron Joe Cooper

It’s quite simply now a race against the clock and with every further suspension past April 3rd, the Owls’ chances of avoiding punishment this season reduce.

Garry Monk’s team’s performance on the pitch hasn’t helped matters, but it’s Dejphon Chansiri’s financial misconduct that could see the Owls scrapping for their lives in the Championship before the season is up.

Fingers crossed, the season can conclude before the punishment is dished out because if the EFL act sooner rather than later it could be an absolute disaster for the Yorkshire club.

In other news, Wednesday look to have made a big mistake in the summer.