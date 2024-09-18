In what would undoubtedly be a frustrating blow for Danny Rohl, Sheffield Wednesday are now reportedly bracing themselves for an out-of-window bid for one of their defenders.

Sheffield Wednesday transfer news

Since smashing Plymouth Argyle on the opening day of the season, Sheffield Wednesday struggled to get back to winning ways until they squared off against Blackpool in the Carabao Cup. The Owls secured a narrow 1-0 victory courtesy of Di'Shon Bernard's goal just after the half hour mark in what could be a key turning point following a difficult start for Rohl's side.

That aforementioned start is arguably not down to their transfer business in the summer, however, with the likes of Ike Ugbo, Max Lowe, Yan Valery and Nathaniel Chalobah representing solid business on paper that Rohl will hope to see pay dividends on the pitch. That said, their summer business will look incredibly different if they lose one particular player in an out-of-window deal.

According to Spanish journalist Angel Garcia via The Star, Maccabi Tel Aviv are now ready to pay to sign Pol Valentin from Sheffield Wednesday before the transfer window in Israel slams shut on Wednesday evening.

The deal would be a major blow for the Owls given that they wouldn't be able to replace their right-back, having seen the English window close at the end of August.

Valentin has gradually become an important part of Rohl's squad, adding depth within the backline and often appearing from the bench in an attempt to sway the game in Sheffield Wednesday's favour. Of course, it would be easy to forget the importance of such a player from the bench, but depth could quickly prove to be the difference in the Owls' pursuit of Championship survival.

Sheffield Wednesday must keep "popular" Valentin

Losing any player outside of the transfer window is enough to spark frustration, but losing a player who is an active part of the current squad would represent the ultimate blow for those at Wednesday. In the case of Valentin, this is a player who Rohl has fallen back on from the bench in every Championship game except for one so far this season, which saw the full-back start against Leeds United.

A player who can play on the left and right-hand side, the Spaniard's versatility would also make him a hard man to replace even when the January transfer window does swing open. Among those at the club, meanwhile, he seems to be a well-liked figure given the praise of The Star's Joe Crann in the summer.

Crann told the Owls Heaven podcast via Sheffield Wednesday News: “We saw what happened last season with Pol Valentin – came in and the first few games and people were not sure, but by the time we got to the end of the season, he’s one of the most popular players in the team."

So, should that Tel Aviv bid arrive for the £2,000 a week defender, it is one that Sheffield Wednesday should instantly turn down.