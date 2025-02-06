Sheffield Wednesday are now finalising a move to sign a defender who's impressed Danny Rohl, according to a report.

Owls bring in January reinforcements

One of Wednesday's main tasks during the January transfer window was to renegotiate a deal to sign Southampton's Shea Charles on loan, after the midfielder's initial spell at Hillsborough came to an end.

After securing a deal to sign Charles until the end of the season, the Owls also brought in an additional midfield reinforcement, signing Stuart Armstrong from Vancouver Whitecaps.

Having signed winger Ibrahim Cissoko on a loan deal from Toulouse, Rohl is likely to be happy with the business he managed to get done this winter, although he was unable to bring in a defender before the deadline.

In the latter stages of the January transfer window, it was reported Wednesday were pushing to sign Vissel Kobe's Ryo Hatsuse, who had impressed Rohl.

The defender's contract expired on January 31st, meaning it is still possible to get a deal done, and The Star report the Owls are now closing in on a deal to sign Hatsuse on a free transfer.

The former Vissel Kobe man has been training with the Championship side since last month, receiving praise from Rohl after catching the eye during his time at Middlewood Road.

Negotiations over a deal have been ongoing since the 27-year-old started training with the team, and Wednesday are now close to completing a deal for the player who would fill their last remaining spot on their 25-man squad list.

Exciting news for Wednesday

Wednesday are in a good position to make a late-season play-off push, currently just two points off the top six, but it is important that Rohl has sufficient strength in depth heading into the remainder of the campaign.

Max Lowe has been the first-choice option at left-back for quite some time now, and the Englishman has put in some solid performances, receiving the joint-highest SofaScore match rating in the recent victory over Queens Park Rangers.

As such, Hatsuse may find it difficult to force his way into the team initially, but Rohl will certainly be glad to have additional depth heading into a busy period.

Sheffield Wednesday's upcoming Championship fixtures Date West Bromwich Albion (a) February 8th Swansea City (a) February 12th Coventry City (h) February 15th Burnley (a) February 21st Sunderland (h) February 28th

Hatsuse has no experience in England, and it remains to be seen whether he is able to make an instant impact at Hillsborough, but Rohl will be pleased it looks like he is finally going to get the deal over the line, given his performances in training.