Sheffield Wednesday are in a race to sign a Premier League midfielder on loan before the summer transfer window slams shut. The Owls have been a very busy side this summer, but with still under three weeks remaining, the club could still be keeping an eye on potential developments that may occur.

Sheffield Wednesday’s transfer business

The Yorkshire side got their Championship campaign underway on Sunday in the best possible fashion, as they demolished Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth Argyle 4-0. This was a very impressive start for Wednesday, even more so when you consider how long it took the club to pick up their first league win last season, and the result continued what has been a very impressive summer for the Owls under Danny Rohl.

Wednesday have been extremely busy so far in this transfer window, adding ten players over the course of the last few months as they look to avoid a repeat of last season. Some of those new additions include Charlie McNeill from Manchester United, as well as Nathaniel Chalobah and Jamal Lowe on free transfers.

But the most eye-catching arrival has got to be Ike Ugbo, who spent time on loan at Hillsborough, and the club had been chasing his signature for much of this transfer window. It appears as though their transfer business may not be finished just yet however, with another McNeill type signing lined up.

Sheffield Wednesda interested in signing Malick Yalcouye

According to the Daily Express’ Charlie Parker-Turner, Malick Yalcouye is set to be loaned out by Premier League side Brighton in this transfer window. The report states that the midfielder has impressed during pre-season for the Seagulls, but a decision has been made for him to spend the upcoming campaign elsewhere.

Wednesday are said to be interested in signing the player but face competition from Luton Town and arch-rivals Sheffield United. Yalcouye joined Brighton from Swedish club IFK Goteborg earlier in this transfer window, in a deal that is said to have cost £6 million.

Therefore, the midfielder has yet to play a competitive game for the club, but as Parker-Turner states, he has impressed during pre-season for the top-flight club. The 18-year-old started his career at ASEC Mimosas, and in 2023 he made his debut in the African Champions League at the age of 17, which was the start of some very big things to come in the player’s career.

Malick Yalcouye's IFK Goteborg stats Apps 14 Goals 1 Assists 0 Stats as per Transfermarkt

Yalcouye only joined IFK Goteborg earlier this year, so he wasn’t with the Swedish side for long before moving to England and signing for Brighton. However, he did feature a lot for the club, as he played 11 times in the Allsvenskan, scoring one goal, and he has also played three times in the Svenska Cupen.

The young midfielder played a total of 959 minutes in the Swedish league, while he also played a further 162 minutes in the cup competition, as per Transfermarkt.