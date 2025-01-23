Sheffield Wednesday have now submitted an increased offer to sign a "brilliant" midfielder, moving into pole position for his signature, according to reporter Alan Nixon.

Wednesday faring well in the Championship

After flirting with relegation and finishing just three points above the relegation places in the previous campaign, Wednesday have really kicked on in the Championship this season, sitting in 11th place, just four points adrift of the play-offs.

As such, a push for the top six is not out of the question in the second half of the season, and manager Danny Rohl is now running the rule over players to improve his squad.

The Owls are in the race to sign Aston Villa forward Louie Barry, who is attracting the attention of a whole host of second-tier clubs this month, while earlier in the month they made contact over Rangers' Rabbi Matondo, who now looks set to join Coventry City.

It has been a relatively quiet month for Wednesday, with one of the only major developments coming in the form of Shea Charles being recalled by parent club Southampton.

Since then, rumours the midfielder could cross the Sheffield divide have emerged, with United boss Chris Wilder confirming the Blades' interest is very real.

However, a promising update has now been dropped by reliable reporter Alan Nixon (via Football League World), who states Sheffield Wednesday have submitted a new and improved loan offer for Charles.

The Saints are willing to sanction the 21-year-old's departure on loan if they receive a significant offer, and the Owls' latest proposal is believed to be worth more than the Blades'.

As such, a return to Hillsborough is the more likely scenario as things stand, with Wednesday moving ahead of their rivals in the race for the youngster's signature.

Sheffield Wednesday's upcoming Championship fixtures Date Queens Park Rangers (a) January 25th Luton Town (h) February 1st West Bromwich Albion (a) February 8th Swansea City (a) February 12th Coventry City (h) February 15th

Shea Charles is needed back at Hillsborough

The Northern Ireland international has emerged as a vital player for the Owls this season, picking up one goal and four assists in 25 Championship outings, so it will be a real boost if Rohl is able to bring him back to Hillsborough this month.

The £6k-per-week Southampton ace could be poised to go on and achieve great things, having also received high praise for his performances at international level, being lauded as "brilliant" by members of the media.

The idea of Charles going to Bramall Lane to aid the Blades' promotion push doesn't bare thinking about, so it is promising news that Wednesday are better-placed to get a deal done this month.