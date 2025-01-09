Sheffield Wednesday have submitted an offer to sign a new attacking "sensation" ahead of a Championship rival.

Rohl wants Sheffield Wednesday to attack January window

The Owls managed to keep hold of manager Danny Rohl towards the end of 2024, despite rumours of a move away from Hillsborough to Southampton and Hamburg.

The 35-year-old has now been in charge for over a year and has the club in the top half of the second tier, just three points away from the playoff places. Talking last month after remaining at the club, Rohl hinted that he would like to “attack” the January transfer window.

"The most important key point is that I'm here and I decide to stay here. I feel very well. In football there are a lot of rumours around a person if you are successful - it's a normal way.

"I'm very clear in my mind what I want to do. I know we have started a journey 14 months ago and I know my team is still hungry for more and we want to develop and make the next step. I spoke a lot about the topic of what I want to do and see but also what we have to do.

"The next opportunity is in 12 days [when the transfer window opens] and let's see what we are doing. If we really want to attack or we are just talking."

Some targets that have been mentioned in recent days include Ipswich Town full-back Harry Clarke and Stoke City loanee Tom Cannon.

The club were also linked with defender Ronnie Edwards, however, the Southampton youngster has since joined Queens Park Rangers on loan. Now, it looks as if Wednesday and QPR are set to do battle in the transfer market once again.

Sheffield Wednesday make bid to sign teenage “sensation”

According to Football Insider reporter Pete O’Rourke, both Sheffield Wednesday and QPR have bid to sign Brisbane Roar attacker Thomas Waddingham, who has been dubbed a “sensation”.

Within his report for FI, O’Rourke claims that the 19-year-old is regarded as one of Australia’s best young strikers and is catching the eye of a number of teams across Europe.

Both Wednesday and QPR have bid for Waddingham, who is seen as a potential star in the making and already drawing comparisons to iconic Aussie striker Mark Viduka.

The teenager has scored a total of 15 goals in 40 senior appearances for Brisbane Roar, and by the looks of things, a move to the Championship this month could be on the cards, making this one to keep an eye on.