Sheffield Wednesday are now on the verge of completing the signing of a "really significant" player, according to a big update from reliable journalist Alex Miller.

Latest Sheffield Wednesday news

The Owls have got themselves in a promotion battle this season, having overcome relegation from the Championship last time around. Danny Rohl's side sit 10th in the table, as they prepare to host struggling Luton Town on Saturday afternoon.

Rohl will know the importance of Wednesday making some late signings in the current transfer window, with his squad still arguably lacking the depth to finish in the top six come May. Stuart Armstrong has been strongly linked with a move to Hillsborough, with the 32-year-old currently at Vancouver Whitecaps.

The Scotland international could be a strong addition for the Owls, bringing a huge amount of quality and experience in the middle of the park. He has made 149 appearances in the Premier League, which is impressive, not to mention winning 51 caps for his country.

Meanwhile, Ipswich Town right-back Harry Clarke was considered an option for Wednesday on loan, only for local rivals Sheffield United to snap him up until the end of the season instead. It remains to be seen if another target is eyed up in his position in the coming days.

Sheffield Wednesday set to sign Armstrong

According to The Star's Miller on X, Sheffield Wednesday are now set to sign Armstrong, with a deal agreed and a medical completed:

"Barring any nasty late hiccups, fully expecting Stuart Armstrong to become a Sheffield Wednesday player. Played yesterday, flight from Spain this morning, medical undertaken this afternoon. Some detail inc likely weekend eligibility in here."

This is a great piece of business by Wednesday, with Armstrong possessing the experience needed in the second half of the campaign, especially as it would help afford compatriot Barry Bannan more of a breather, keeping him fresh.

The Scot will provide box-to-box energy, even though he is also advancing in years now, and Brendan Rodgers hailed him during their time together at Celtic, saying:

"He’s a really significant player for us. It’s great to see. His goals have just come from giving him a framework — it’s all down to him. Being a goalscorer is just about giving them confidence. You saw when Stuart played against Inverness at right-back, he should have had a hat-trick. If I put him at centre-half, he would probably score. He’s just that type of player. He’s got an in-built brain for getting in the box and getting goals."

It feels as though the move is now imminent, and while Armstrong is unlikely to play any part against Luton this weekend, he will hopefully be thrown into the squad after that, looking to be an instant hit. He also already knows Rohl, who worked with Armstrong at Southampton when an assistant to Ralph Hasenhuttl at St Mary's.

Rohl could see him as a player who can take his team up another gear, as they look to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2000.