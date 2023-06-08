Following their dramatic promotion to the Championship, Sheffield Wednesday are wasting no time targeting summer signings after securing in the League 1 playoff final.

The Owls gained promotion to the second tier of English football via a 123rd-minute header from Josh Windass against Barnsley, securing a 2-1 playoff final victory at Wembley.

Darren Moore has now reportedly highlighted Republic of Ireland international Chiedozie Ogbene as a target heading into the summer window but will face competition from a number of Championship clubs, as per The Yorkshire Post.

Who is Chiedozie Ogbene?

Ogbene has been a star player for Rotherham United since joining the Millers in 2019. The 5 foot 9 forward is predominately a right-sided winger but can play on the left flank also.

The nippy frontman scored eight goals and registered four assists in 39 league appearances for Rotherham this season, per Transfermarkt, and helped the Millers survive in a relegation dogfight in which they finished two places above the drop zone in 19th.

Ogbene’s domestic form was rewarded with his Ireland debut in 2021 and Chiedozie has gone on to become a key figure in the Irish squad under manager Stephen Kenny, who hailed the "spectacular" wide man as a "real threat" back in March.

The 26-year-old has scored four goals in 14 caps for The Boys in Green, including a stunning overhead kick in a friendly against Belgium.

Will Ogbene join Sheffield Wednesday?

As per journalist Leon Wobschall in the aforementioned report, Wednesday face competition from a host of Championship clubs for the Irishman’s signature this summer.

The club reportedly turned down transfer offers for the player in January, with Rotherham still hoping the player will sign a new deal to stay at the New York Stadium.

Wobschall also states the versatile winger has rejected offers from the Millers to extend his stay thus far.

Clubs have been circulating around the availability of Rotherham’s star man since January, with Millwall and Swansea City maintaining interest in the player.

Ogbene’s contract runs out on 30th June, according to Transfermarkt, and was even linked with a move to Turkish champions Galatasaray in April, according to reports in Turkey (via The Sun).

Would Ogbene be a good signing for Sheffield Wednesday?

Ogbene has shown in the last few seasons he could become a key player for a Championship side if given the chance.

His international achievements have proved this. Kenny relied on the former Brentford ace in a recent 1-0 defeat to France, in which the forward played the entire 90 minutes and finished with the joint second-highest match rating, per Sofascore.

Meanwhile, back in the Championship, Ogbene was rated as Rotherham's eighth-best performer, per WhoScored figures, and played the second-most minutes of any player in the squad as he also led the team for goals, man of the match awards (four) and shots per game (1.4).

Expect the one-time Cork City gem to play an important role in Ireland’s upcoming international games against Greece and Gibraltar and perhaps he could soon be swapping one side of south Yorkshire for the other as the Owls could do little wrong in signing the exciting talent, who Kenny