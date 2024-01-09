Sheffield Wednesday's interest in signing a trophy-winning player has now "stepped up a gear", according to an update from reliable journalist Alex Miller.

Sheffield Wednesday sign new goalkeeper

The Owls may be sitting in the Championship relegation zone currently, but there is an undoubted feeling of positivity at the club, following the impressive start that Danny Rohl has made as manager. He has also already started making inroads in the transfer market, with goalkeeper James Beadle arriving on loan from Brighton.

The 19-year-old is seen as an exciting addition to Wednesday's squad, with his ball-playing quality something that clearly looks to have appealed to Rohl, and he will now battle with current No.1 Cameron Dawson for regular minutes between now and the end of the season.

Another player who has been strongly linked with a move to Hillsborough is West Ham midfielder Conor Coventry, who won the UEFA Europa League Conference League with the Hammers last season, albeit not as a regular.

The 23-year-old has spent this season on loan at fellow Championship side Rotherham United, having also had spells at Lincoln, Peterborough and MK Dons, and he could now be on the move for another temporary switch.

Taking to X, Miller provided an update on Sheffield Wednesday's move for Coventry, saying the Owls are opening talks in the coming days, amid plenty of interest in him.

"Understand Owls interest in West Ham midfielder Conor Coventry has stepped up a gear. The club will hold talks with the 23yo this week. Have some convincing to do amid interest from Champ, L1 and Holland. Some clubs already in talks."

If Wednesday could snap up Coventry as well as Beadle this month, it would represent a promising start to the January transfer window at Hillsborough, as Rohl and his players look to pull off a highly impressive escape act this season.

The Owls' midfield feels well-balanced when everyone is fit, but both George Byers and Will Vaulks have been in and out of the side this season, while Tyreeq Bakinson has left to join Charlton Athletic on loan.

That highlights the need for new faces to come in, and Coventry could be a really astute addition, having made ten appearances for West Ham to date, one of which has come in the Premier League.

Hammers boss David Moyes has said he is "doing great" in the past, and he is at an age where he should only get better, having been praised as a "wonderful" player during his spell at Posh by Darragh MacAnthony.

Squad depth is going to be so important for the Owls during the second half of the campaign, with so much work still to do in the relegation battle and matches coming thick and fast, and Coventry could make a big difference in that respect.