Just days away from the beginning of the Championship campaign, Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly pushing to sign an attacking reinforcement in a deal that could be completed before the season kicks off.

Sheffield Wednesday transfer news

The Owls open their season up against Plymouth Argyle on Sunday in a potential early six-pointer. Danny Rohl will hope to see his side push on from relegation concerns, however, having welcomed as many as nine fresh faces so far this summer. The standouts of those arrivals have arguably been Max Lowe, Jamal Lowe, Yan Valery and Nathaniel Chalobah - all former Premier League players.

It's with those former Premier League players that Wednesday will hope to cause a few shocks this season under a talented manager in Rohl. After finishing 20th and avoiding relegation to League One by just three points last time out, though ending the campaign five games unbeaten, those at Hillsborough will be hoping to enjoy their manager's first full season in charge.

What should help with that is the potential arrival of a familiar face. According to Alex Miller of The Star, Sheffield Wednesday are now pushing to sign Ike Ugbo and could seal their deal for the forward within the next 48 hours. On loan at the club in the second-half of last season, Ugbo impressed enough to earn a permanent switch this summer.

Seemingly about to beat Sunderland to his signature, the deal should hand the Owls a major boost going forward just as the season gets underway.

How "crucial" Ugbo earned his permanent move

Following an inconsistent loan spell at Cardiff City in the first-half of the campaign, Ugbo finally found his best form at Sheffield Wednesday and has since been dubbed "crucial" by Rohl.

Speaking on his side's pursuit of the Troyes forward, Rohl said via The Star: "The latest is that he’s not here at the moment. But we’ll look at what we can do. He’s a crucial player, we know this, but at the moment we have to try. We have to look, and we need different options.

"We know the players who made a big, big impact for us last season in the second half, and I think that’s clear. With this point we’ll go on, but I can’t promise something now - it’s a process."

Ike Ugbo for Sheffield Wednesday Championship stats 23/24 (via Transfermarkt) Appearances 18 Goals 7 Assists 1

In an ideal world, the Canada international will now be available to feature in Sheffield Wednesday's opening game against Plymouth on Sunday, despite the tight turnaround in his potential arrival this week.