Sheffield Wednesday defender Reece James has admitted that he is "keen" to make the permanent move to Hillsborough.

What's the latest on James' future?

The Owls left-back first made the move to South Yorkshire when he put pen to paper on a season-long loan from Blackpool in July 2022 and it's fair to say that he's enjoyed a rapid start to life under Darren Moore, having made 22 appearances in League One.

The Tangerines star's contract at Bloomfield Road isn't set to expire until next summer but Mick McCarthy's side will know that the upcoming transfer window will present them with their final big opportunity to cash in, should they want to sanction his permanent sale and get him off their books for good.

During an interview with YorkshireLive back in December, the 29-year-old hinted that he would be open to playing for the automatic promotion chasers full-time having so far loved his time at the club, and he's now delivered a fresh update on his transfer stance which supporters will be extremely pleased to hear.

Speaking to The Star, James has revealed that he would like to sign a permanent deal at Sheffield Wednesday. He said:

“At the moment there haven’t been any conversations for myself with either club really. But obviously I’m really enjoying my football, I’m really enjoying my time at the club - you never know what can happen. I’m keen for something to happen, but we’ll have to see… I’ve really enjoyed my time here, I’ve loved it. And my main focus is to get the job over the line here...

“There’s not really been any contact with Blackpool, they’ve got their focus and I’ve got mine. Theirs is to stay in the Championship and mine is to get into the Championship with Sheffield Wednesday, so that’s what I’m concentrating on.”

Should Sheffield Wednesday buy James?

James has been an excellent addition for Sheffield Wednesday since joining, and having played such a significant role in helping put them right among the promotion contenders, Moore and the rest of the hierarchy have to permanently take him on board in the summer.

The £3.7k-p/w talent is currently averaging 2.1 tackles and two clearances per third-tier game, via WhoScored, showing that he's not afraid to put in a challenge and stop the opposition from going on an attack, but he's also proven to be strong in the offensive aspect of his play.

Prior to the Cheltenham game, James has provided four assists and whipped a total of 32 crosses into the box from bursting down the flank, and offers plenty of versatility having operated higher up in the midfield and even at centre-back this season, so the Owls shouldn't even have to think twice about taking up the chance to buy him should the opportunity arise.