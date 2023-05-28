Sheffield Wednesday reporter Joe Crann has described a playoff final injury update to Marvin Johnson and Dominic Iorfa as “excellent news”.

What’s the latest Sheffield Wednesday team news?

Darren Moore’s side are preparing for a League One playoff showdown at Wembley with rivals Barnsley on Monday after completing a stunning turnaround against Peterborough in the semi-final.

The Owls came from 4-0 down to win the second leg via a penalty shootout but there were injury concerns over both Johnson and Iorfa, who were substituted against Peterborough at Hillsborough.

However, Moore recently addressed the media prior to the trip to London and confirmed that both players are “fine”.

“They’re both fine and ready.

“With the game being on the Monday it’s given them enough time to get them back into training and for the medical department to get them back in. So it’s great to have them back…”

Crann shared the news on Twitter in the last 48 hours, labelling it as “excellent news” for Wednesday.

Good to hear…

Both Johnson and Iorfa have featured heavily for the Owls this season, with Johnson making 42 third-tier appearances and contributing to 13 goals.

Meanwhile, Iorfa has played 34 times in the league and established himself as a regular towards the back end of the campaign which saw Wednesday win their last four League One fixtures.

Therefore, knowing that both players appear to be available for selection can only be viewed as positive news for Wednesday. Only Barry Bannan has registered more assists for Wednesday than Johnson this season, whereas Iorfa ranks highly for tackles and clearances per 90, as per WhoScored.

It wouldn’t come as a shock if Moore placed his trust in the pair from the off once again, with Wednesday looking to end their two-year stay in League One, but it is good to see that he'll have strength in depth at Wembley.