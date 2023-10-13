Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly on the verge of securing their replacement for Xisco Munoz as they have agreed a deal with a new head coach.

What's the latest on Danny Rohl to Sheffield Wednesday?

The Star journalist Joe Crann has revealed that the Owls are now close to finalising a swoop for former Southampton and Bayern Munich assistant manager Danny Rohl

He has claimed that the German tactician was in Sheffield on Thursday and that the club are now in the process of ironing out the finer details before it can become official.

The accompanying article states that the 34-year-old boss is expected to be in charge of Wednesday for their clash with Watford in the Championship after the international break.

Club Tenure RB Leipzig July 2016 - June 2018 Southampton December 2018 - August 2019 Bayern Munich August 2019 - June 2021 Germany August 2021 - September 2023 Danny Rohl's assistant managerial career (via Transfermarkt)

Rohl is due to arrive with the club yet to win their first league game of the campaign, after 11 matches, and will be tasked with trying to turn the tide to avoid relegation.

One player who could help him to do that is talented winger Mallik Wilks, who could be a key cog in the German coach's team if he is able to unlock the English ace's full potential.

How many goals has Wilks scored for Sheffield Wednesday?

The 24-year-old forward has only scored two goals in 26 appearances for the Owls since his permanent switch to Hillsborough at the start of last season.

Wilks, who is yet to start a Championship game this season, produced one goal and five assists in five League One starts for Darren Moore throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

The former Hull City wizard previously showcased his potential as a goalscorer during his spell with the Tigers in the 2020/21 season at that level.

He racked up an eye-catching 19 goals and eight assists in 44 appearances, alongside 1.5 completed dribbles per match. These statistics, for Wednesday and Hull, suggest that Wilks has the ability to score and create goals at an impressive rate in the third tier.

It is now down to Rohl to help him translate that over to the Championship as the 24-year-old gem still has plenty of room to grow and develop at his young age.

Having a winger who can carry a significant goal threat whilst also being an excellent creator would be a huge boost for the Owls, who have not scored in six of their last seven league outings.

Journalist Josh Bunting once claimed that full-backs "hate playing" against the £7.9k-per-week magician due to his movement and intelligent use of space to make things happen at the top end of the pitch.

No Wednesday player with at least two appearances has managed more than 1.3 dribbles per game and no one within the squad has produced more than one goal or one assist, as per WhoScored.

This shows that the Owls are missing a spark in the final third and Wilks is a player who could provide that if Rohl is able to get him firing at this level.

The former Barnsley star has already shown his immense talent in League One and it is now down to the new Wednesday boss to prove his coaching chops by instantly unlocking the English dynamo as a threat for the club.