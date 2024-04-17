With just three crunch matches left to play in the Championship for Sheffield Wednesday, many of the hardened Owls players are playing for their futures at the club alongside trying to keep the South Yorkshire titans in the second tier and avoid relegation.

The likes of Barry Bannan, Will Vaulks and Josh Windass are all out of contract this coming June, not knowing if their efforts are going to be enough on the pitch to then be rewarded with a deal to stick around at Hillsborough.

Liam Palmer also falls into the category of being a well-loved Owls servant who could simply walk away from the club this summer, the Wednesday icon now 32 years of age and heading towards retirement getting closer by the day if a contract isn't put on the table.

Liam Palmer's season at Sheffield Wednesday

You wouldn't know from Palmer's flexibility this season that he is nearing the end of his playing days, still performing at his very best for Wednesday as an adaptable presence even when times have been very tough.

The ageing number two has made 31 appearances in the league for the relegation-threatened Owls, filling in at defensive midfield when required and looking a natural in that position too.

It was playing back in defence last match against Stoke City in a 1-1 draw however where Palmer even managed to bag for Wednesday, the 32-year-old helping himself to his 13th strike for his boyhood club where he first began making waves in the senior side all the way back in 2010.

Football journalist Dom Howson even described Palmer as "terrific" last season, when the 32-year-old starred in Wednesday winning promotion to this level.

Still, even with his powers not diminishing for Wednesday in the midst of an intense relegation battle either, Palmer could be moved on in June with his contract expiring.

Owls boss Danny Rohl could well decide a fresh look for the Owls squad is necessary, as seen in his preference for giving young talents a go in the form of young centre-forward Bailey Cadamarteri amongst many other emerging talents in South Yorkshire.

Liam Palmer's wage compared to Sheffield Wednesday squad

Palmer currently pockets a healthy pay packet of £12k-per-week in the Wednesday camp, which means he earns a heftier wage than many of the exciting breakout talents Rohl has helped to nurture since coming in as boss in October last year to replace the car crash managerial stint of Xisco Munoz.

As much as Cadamarteri has shone under the popular German manager, Djeidi Gassama and Anthony Musaba have been even more impressive down the wings for the troubled South Yorkshire side when accompanying the 18-year-old striker - accumulating 11 goals between themselves.

But, the impactful Owls pair both earn less than Palmer at £1.5k-per-week and £9k-per-week respectively whilst both being significantly younger too at just 20 and 23 years of age.

Sheffield Wednesday permanent highest earners - 2023/24 1. Barry Bannan £24k per week 2. Michael Smith £17.5k per week 3. Will Vaulks £15.9k per week 4. Michael Ihiewke £15.1k per week 5. Callum Paterson £15k per week Sourced by Capology

Even with Palmer being £3k per week off being in the top five earners at Hillsborough based on this table, four of the five who do make up that select group are out of contract like the 32-year-old with their excessive wages surely one factor that will be taken into account when deliberating whether they warrant renewals or not.

Another will of course be what league the Owls find themselves in next season, with £5k-per-week teenage star Bailey Cadamarteri at least content he will be pulling on a Wednesday strip for the foreseeable away from Palmer's anxieties who would continue earning more than double Cadamarteri's salary if kept on.

Wednesday will feel sad if they do move on Palmer when his contract is up, but with the success the relegation-threatened side have had with more youthful gems, it could prove to be a smart decision to wave goodbye to the Scotsman when emotions are removed.