Sheffield Wednesday have signed an exciting teenager on trial with a view to offering him a permanent professional contract should he succeed, according to a fresh report.

Danny Rohl's young squad showing signs of life

The Owls currently have Djeidi Gassama as their youngest first-team player at the age of 20, closely followed by Anthony Musaba at 22, alongside Di'Shon Bernard and Ciaran Brennan who are both 23 in the Championship.

Danny Rohl clearly isn’t afraid to hand an opportunity to up-and-coming talents to showcase what they are capable of should they deserve a chance to prove their worth at a senior level, but first, the club need to bolster their youth ranks with fresh faces who would be up for attempting the task.

Ahead of January, Chippenham Town centre-back Dan Ellison has emerged as a potential candidate who falls into that bracket, with the defender currently plying his trade in the National League South, so he will be keen to make the move to a high-profile outfit.

The Hillsborough Stadium target’s contract expiry date is unknown as it stands, but that hasn’t stopped the hierarchy from wanting to get the 18-year-old in the building to take a look at his performances, and he’s already played his first game in South Yorkshire.

Sheffield Wednesday chiefs assessing Dan Ellison

According to The Star, Ellison is on trial at Sheffield Wednesday and could earn himself a professional deal should he impress the board during his time up north.

"Sheffield Wednesday are having a look at defender, Dan Ellison, as they consider reinforcing their youth ranks. Ellison, an 18-year-old who is currently on the books of National League South outfit, Chippenham Town, was handed a starting berth when the young Owls took on Hull City on Tuesday evening.

"The former Westbury United man already has three goals in six games in the league this season, and he’ll be hoping that he can do enough during his time with the Owls to secure a deal at Middlewood Road.”

Ellison is a promising player for the future

Whilst Ellison is still only a teenager, he’s got a clean record when it comes to carrying out his job having received zero yellow or red cards since the start of the season, which paints the picture of a calm and composed young defender (Transfermarkt - Ellison statistics).

Standing at 6 foot 2, the young colossus will also provide a real physical presence at the heart of the backline with his height, making him a handful for the opposition to deal with, whether that’s in his own box or at the top end of the pitch when it comes to set pieces.

Ellison has proved to be a threat offensively having scored three goals in six games this campaign in the National League South, so for all of the positive attributes that he possesses, it should be a no-brainer of a decision for the club to offer him the chance to make the permanent move to Hillsborough.