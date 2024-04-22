Over 7,300 Sheffield Wednesday fans left Ewood Park ecstatic with the final result on Sunday, helped however by Aynsley Pears in the Blackburn Rovers net feeling charitable towards the Owls.

Two howlers from the Riversiders goalkeeper worked in Wednesday's favour massively, the red-faced Pears chipped by Josh Windass early on before kicking into his own goal to hand Danny Rohl's men an invaluable 3-1 win on their travels.

Windass stood out up top alongside loanee Ike Ugbo, the 30-year-old very effective in Lancashire to steer Rohl's men to a victory that now sees them escape the dreaded Championship drop-zone with two games to go.

Josh Windass' performance vs Blackburn in numbers

The former Accrington Stanley attacker didn't need a staggering amount of touches to leave a lasting impression on John Eustace's hosts, however, only amassing 24 touches from 79 minutes played but snatching the opening goal regardless.

Only completing eight accurate passes on the day too, the Wednesday number 11 just exploded into life when his team needed him to deliver with a looped finish over Pears' head.

The experienced 30-year-old will be needed in Wednesday's next two games to come up trumps in key moments as well, with the Owls now facing a tough task to beat Carlos Corberan's West Bromwich Albion next.

Still, with four Championship goals next to his name now in a season that's been a bit stop-start for the Owls forward, he will want to see out the campaign on a high and score even more to save his once-dejected side from the drop.

Will Vaulks will find his spot is even more set in stone for the crunch games to follow alongside Windass, the seasoned midfielder performing like a warrior in the centre of the park for Rohl's men last match to now make himself undroppable.

Will Vaulks' performance vs Blackburn in numbers

Given an 8/10 rating by Sheffield Star journalist Joe Crann in his post-match thoughts, with the reporter further describing the Welshman as an "important cog" in the Wednesday machine, Vaulks was as crucial as Windass in the enthralling 3-1 win.

The 30-year-old wasn't just tough and mean into the tackle at Ewood Park however, accumulating three key passes in the middle of the pitch to try and cut open a Blackburn defence who looked prone to making an error or two.

In contrast, although Barry Bannan is often seen as the main creative spark centrally, the enigmatic Scotsman failed to make a single key pass in the away win with Vaulks then taking over.

Vaulks' numbers vs Blackburn Minutes played 90 Touches 65 Accurate passes 30/44 Key passes 3 Accurate long balls 6/12 Tackles 4 Ground duels won 4/9 Stats by Sofascore

Vaulks would be praised at the full-time whistle for his no-nonsense nature too though, making four tackles and successfully winning four ground duels as a forceful presence for the re-energised Owls.

Past this dramatic season being over and done with, it remains to be seen whether Vaulks' long-term future is at Hillsborough or not with his contract up in the summer.

Based on this showing against Blackburn, Rohl needs to realise that the 30-year-old is a key figure in the Owls camp and start him for their next two huge Championship contests.

If he impresses like he did at Ewood Park in those pressurised games, the former Rotherham United man should find a new contract is then in the works.